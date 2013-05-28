10 Wigs We Hope Amanda Bynes Will Try On With Nicki Minaj’s Wig Stylist

After a mixup with the law and some incredibly unflattering court photos of a disheveled blonde wig, Amanda Bynes is in the market for a new hairstylist. The former child star who’s been putting herself on everyone’s lips lately has been tweeting about her nose job, her upcoming rap career and everything in between, including her plea to work with Nicki Minaj’s wig person stat. Amanda’s been quite the hair chameleon lately, and throwing a wig stylist into the mix will only make things that much more interesting, especially considering the blow her reputation took after being photographed in that blonde wig that was begging for a Mason Pearson brush and some anti-frizz serum.
To say that we’re jealous of the person who gets to style Amanda’s wigs would be an understatement, so we decided to have some fun on our own by using our Try On! Studio to style Amanda’s hair with some of the best wigs we could find. Take a look at our 10 favorite wig options for the actress above and tell us which wig you’d like to see Amanda wear in the comments below!
Want to have your own fun with our Try On! Studio? Upload a photo of yourself and see what you'd look like with your favorite celebrity's hair and makeup with just one click!
Original Image via Photo Bucket
If Amanda Bynes goes with our wig suggestions, there's no way her TwitPics won't get Retweeted.
After tweeting "I need Nicki Minaj's wig person stat! :P" this week, we're hoping Amanda Bynes will choose a new wig that will that look something like this bubble gum pink one worn by Nicki.
Considering Amanda and Rihanna both love a half-shaved head, we have a feeling Amanda would also love this blonde bangs hairstyle worn by Rihanna. The only thing standing in this wig's way is their little Twitter war.
After her arrest (and less than flattering mug shot) this weekend, it would make sense for Amanda to choose a wig based off of our other favorite child star gone rogue, Lindsay Lohan.
Amanda is on track to run the world (even if it's just the world of Twitter), so a Beyonce-inspired wig of brunette curls would make a lot of sense.
A Lady Gaga sea foam green wig would really get us excited, especially considering the color is so mermaid-esque for summer.
Katy Perry's famous blue hair would make for excellent TwitPics of Amanda, sure to make even her haters click Retweet.
A blonde wig similar to hair she used to have during her "What I Like About You" days, Amanda could copy this hair from her "Easy A" co-star Aly Michalka. The beach waves are just perfect for summer.
Miley Cyrus can't be tamed, and evidently neither can Amanda Bynes. Going for a wig from a time before Miley made the pixie famous, Amanda's hair would look beautiful.
She's no stranger to having her own TV show, and we're guessing that reality TV is where Amanda will hit next. This wig based on Kelly Bensimon of "The Real Housewives of New York" will get Amanda ready for the reality world.
We know that Amanda loved her half-shaved head a la Cassie, so we're guessing she'd probably love some feather hair extensions a la Ke$ha.
