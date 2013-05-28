10 Wigs We Hope Amanda Bynes Will Try On With Nicki Minaj’s Wig Stylist

After a mixup with the law and some incredibly unflattering court photos of a disheveled blonde wig, Amanda Bynes is in the market for a new hairstylist. The former child star who’s been putting herself on everyone’s lips lately has been tweeting about her nose job, her upcoming rap career and everything in between, including her plea to work with Nicki Minaj’s wig person stat. Amanda’s been quite the hair chameleon lately, and throwing a wig stylist into the mix will only make things that much more interesting, especially considering the blow her reputation took after being photographed in that blonde wig that was begging for a Mason Pearson brush and some anti-frizz serum.

To say that we’re jealous of the person who gets to style Amanda’s wigs would be an understatement, so we decided to have some fun on our own by using our Try On! Studio to style Amanda’s hair with some of the best wigs we could find. Take a look at our 10 favorite wig options for the actress above and tell us which wig you’d like to see Amanda wear in the comments below!

Want to have your own fun with our Try On! Studio? Upload a photo of yourself and see what you’d look like with your favorite celebrity’s hair and makeup with just one click!

More Amanda Bynes From Beauty High:

How to Take a Selfie: 10 Lessons We Learned From Amanda Bynes

A Complete Timeline of Amanda Bynes’ Hair

Original Image via Photo Bucket