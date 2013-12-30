10 Weird Beauty Tricks That Really Work

At our office, we’re always hearing of ridiculous beauty tricks that sound too good (or crazy) to be true, but there’s no better feeling than making a weird beauty discovery that really works. After spending some time with the most common beauty problems everyone encounters, we’ve put together all of our favorite weird beauty tricks that do what they say they’ll do. Our hope is that some of your most frustrating beauty problems will be solved with these tricks!

1. To avoid stray mascara marks, hold a plastic spoon (curve out) over your eyelid when applying your mascara so the excess can go on the spoon, not your lids.

2. To reduce puffy eyes, cut raw, peeled potatoes in half and place over your eyes for 10 minutes. The potato will cool your eyes and any swelling will decrease.

3. Next time you need a face mask but don’t have time to run to the store, use Pepto Bismol. In the same way it breaks down oil and acids in your digestive system, it breaks down any on your face. Use two tablespoons and leave on for 15-20 minutes.

4. If you’re starting to notice cellulite creeping up anywhere, use coffee grounds as a body scrub. The caffeine will stimulate skin cells and using it as a scrub will get rid of any dead skin trying to cling to life.

5. In need of a deep conditioning treatment? Get the mayonnaise out of your fridge and into your hair for about 20 minutes. For added benefits, use your blow dryer so the heat will activate the mayonnaise even more.

6. If your nail polish seems to dry with bubbles in it, it may be because the polish is being stored at too warm of a temperature. Keep your polish in the fridge and the cool temperature will make sure that it always dries smoothly.

7. After a workout, some people have the issue of a red face long after the last exercise. To combat this, take an antihistamine so the redness will be majorly reduced.

8. Whether you’re always getting blisters or you’ve got a new pair of shoes to break in, rubbing a little bit of Vaseline on areas that tend to get blisters will reduce any friction so your feet won’t be cut up by the end of the night.

9. Glitter nail polish is a nightmare to remove, but if you soak a cotton ball in nail polish remover, place on your nail, wrap your finger tip in tin foil and let it sit for five minutes, the glitter will slide right off.

10. In a rush after an at-home manicure? Submerge your fingers in cold water for three minutes and your nails will come out dry.

Do you have a strange beauty trick that you swear by? Tell us about it in the comment section below!

