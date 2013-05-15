StyleCaster
Share

10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes To Use

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes To Use

Augusta Falletta
by
10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes To Use
10 Start slideshow

When it’s your time to walk down the aisle, there’s a lot to consider. What are you going to do with your hair? Where are you going to find a makeup artist? What kind of wedding dress will you wear? While all of these questions contribute to what a beautiful bride you’ll be, no wedding day look is complete without the perfect manicure.

Whether you opt for a classic French manicure or you decide to boldly go with ruby red nails, choosing the right nail polish color on your wedding day is crucial. To help brides everywhere get the matrimonial manicure they deserve, we’ve found 10 of the most beautiful wedding nails plus the exact polishes to use to get the looks. Take a look at the manicures above and tell us which nail polish you’d want to wear on your wedding day on the comments below!

More Wedding Day Beauty From Beauty High:
Everything You Need to Know to Battle Beauty Disasters on Your Wedding Day
10 Makeup Mistakes to Avoid on Your Wedding Day
15 Wedding Hairstyles For Long Hair

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

This black and white twist on the French manicure is adorable, and you can get the look with Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Feathered and a thin black nail art polish

Image via Obaz

Photo: Obaz/Obaz

Spice up the classic French manicure on your wedding day with an accent nail of white flower nail art. We suggest using lace and cutting to the size of your nail, sealing in the fabric with top coat. 

Image via Juxtapost

Photo: Juxtapost/Juxtapost

A brushed gold finish doesn't have to just be for your jewelry! Polish your nails with Rescue Beauty Lounge's Moxie for this regal effect. 

Image via Addicted to Polish

Photo: Addicted to Polish/Addicted to Polish

Make your nails your "something blue" with Thakoon for NARS Kutki nail polish

Image via Dear World, You're Pretty! 

Photo: Pretty World/Pretty World

A simple pinkish-nude polish is a classic for your wedding, and for this one use OPI Don't Burst My Bubble

Image via Have a Blushing Wedding

Photo: Have a Blushing Wedding/Have a Blushing Wedding

For nails that stand out against your wedding dress, go for Essie's Head Mistress, a deep ruby red. 

Image via Pshiiit

Photo: Pshiiit/Pshiiiit

The best part of this glitter French manicure is that it won't show chips should you get any during your wedding. Use a clear base coat and finish with Sephora by OPI's Only Gold For Me glitter polish. 

Image via Express-O

Photo: Blogspot/Blogspot

A sparkly taupe nail polish is neutral enough to look finished, but glistening enough to make your nails stand out on your wedding day. For this look, use Butter London's All Hail McQueen

Image via All Lacquered Up

Photo: All Lacquered Up/All Lacquered Up

For this grey yet glittery manicure, use Essie Cocktail Bling as the base color and Orly Tiara for the sparkling French tip. 

Image via Penny Pincher Fashion

Photo: Penny Pincher Fashion/Penny Pincher Fashion

Keep things feminine with pink nail polish on your wedding day and use NARS Trouville

Image via Queen of the Nail

Photo: The Queen of the Nail/The Queen of the Nail

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Instagram Insta-Glam: Beach Hair

Instagram Insta-Glam: Beach Hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share