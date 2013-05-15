10 Wedding Manicures and Which Nail Polishes To Use

When it’s your time to walk down the aisle, there’s a lot to consider. What are you going to do with your hair? Where are you going to find a makeup artist? What kind of wedding dress will you wear? While all of these questions contribute to what a beautiful bride you’ll be, no wedding day look is complete without the perfect manicure.

Whether you opt for a classic French manicure or you decide to boldly go with ruby red nails, choosing the right nail polish color on your wedding day is crucial. To help brides everywhere get the matrimonial manicure they deserve, we’ve found 10 of the most beautiful wedding nails plus the exact polishes to use to get the looks. Take a look at the manicures above and tell us which nail polish you’d want to wear on your wedding day on the comments below!

