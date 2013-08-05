10 Wedding Makeup Tricks From the Runway

We wouldn’t exactly call it groundbreaking news that weddings are stressful. There’s the family, the other family, the venue, the food, the dress, and the million tiny decisions that go along with each one—it’s no wonder the reality show industry is drawn to it, the process is enough to crack the most sane among us. And worst of all, some of the decisions actually matter past the main event. We’re talking beauty.

If your family’s anything like ours, the photos are going to end up in a huge, heavy scrapbook, to be passed down and flipped through whenever anyone needs a good laugh. With this in mind, we’ve learned that it’s best to keep it classic with wedding day makeup—but that doesn’t mean you can’t take any hints from the runway. Tricks like luminous white eyeshadow (just please apply with a light touch, we beg you) and matte skin will keep you looking good for decades to come, and while we can’t promise that you’ll still look hip with it when the Jetsons’ future finally comes to pass, we can say with some assurance that at least your descendants won’t be laughing at you (too hard).

