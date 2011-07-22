10 Wedding Hair Inspirations: From Editorial to Runway

Allow me to apologize in advance that 9 out of ten of these images feature chicks with blonde hair, as this was a little bit of a selfish research adventure. That being said, each look could translate to a variety of hair textures and colors.
I am not into your run of the mill, overly curled, overly done, overly obvious wedding hair. In fact, it’s one of my very biggest fears relatively speaking of course! I found ten perfectly pretty hair styles from editorial and the Fall 2011 runways that would make me totally happy although I’m leaning towards the first and the last. Any thoughts?
Chic's Solange shot by Daniel Gurton Vs. Magazine is braided and romantic and perfect for a wedding in a poppy field or something. I love it.
Get your Dutch inspired braid on like Aline Weber, shot by Camilla Akrans in Vogue Japan.
A side chignon is classic, take note from the most classic of them all, Chanel from the Fall 2011 runway. Hi Abbey Lee.
A polished wave is equal parts sleek and sexy, as seen on Claudia on Vogue Germany's most recent cover, shot by Miles Aldridge.
Elie Saab's Fall runway featured low knotted buns that are simple but interesting enough to be special for the natural beauty.
Fendi's Fall headband look is playful without being too young definitely for the bride who wants her pretty face to be the point of focus.
Gucci's sleek, side parted low ponytail is another beautiful option for a city bride.
Be a little present with a bow inspired top knot like Miao Bin Si in the Style South China Morning Post, photographed by Paul de Luna.
Take some retro fingerwave cues from Lela Rose, perhaps?
Peter Pilotto's loose waves and low knot for a half up look is so pretty and beachy.