10 Wedding Hair Inspirations: From Editorial to Runway

Allow me to apologize in advance that 9 out of ten of these images feature chicks with blonde hair, as this was a little bit of a selfish research adventure. That being said, each look could translate to a variety of hair textures and colors.

I am not into your run of the mill, overly curled, overly done, overly obvious wedding hair. In fact, it’s one of my very biggest fears relatively speaking of course! I found ten perfectly pretty hair styles from editorial and the Fall 2011 runways that would make me totally happy although I’m leaning towards the first and the last. Any thoughts?

