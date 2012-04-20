10 Wedding Beauty Tips Every Bride Should Know

In addition to prom, we’re also coming up to wedding season. This means that pretty dresses, mermaid waves and gorgeous makeup looks are everywhere we turn. While I personally will not be getting married any time soon (and thank goodness for that because there’s no way I could ever decide on a dress or flower arrangement at this point), looking at pictures of beautiful brides and their dream weddings is nothing short of fun. However, for those of you that are planning your weddings, I’m sure that how you will do your makeup is at the forefront of your mind.
To the uninitiated, wedding makeup is a minefield of scary decisions. How do you make your foundation last? What lipstick is going to stay put the longest? How do you make sure you look good in photos? Even if you enlist professional help, knowing how to touch up throughout the day is crucially important to ensure you stay looking perfect all day long.
So for all the brides planning the most important day of your lives, we wanted to make life that little bit easier and share with you our top 10 beauty tips for ensuring you look stunning on your wedding day. And even if you’re not getting married, simply do as I do and enjoy the pictures!
Ensure that you have your eyebrows professionally groomed before your big day. The right shaped brows frame your face and draw attention to your eyes so make sure they're looking their best. On the day, fill in any gaps with a brow powder and set with a brow gel so they stay in place all day!
If you're planning to add color to your skin by way of a self-tanner, be sure to do a trial well in advance of the big day to avoid any mishaps. Before applying the product, make sure your skin is well exfoliated and free of moisturizer to ensure a natural, streak-free result.
To create a smooth base for your foundation and to ensure your makeup lasts the distance, apply a primer after your moisturizer. If you are prone to redness, try one of the green tinted primers to counteract the problem.
Make sure your foundation is designed to perform in photographs. There's nothing worse than a ghostly white cast in pictures so pick a professional quality foundation that matches your skin-tone perfectly.
Lightly contouring underneath your cheekbones will help give your face shape and define your features, especially in photographs. Use an angled brush and a contour powder that suits your skin tone to make your cheekbones pop. A touch of highlighter on the tops of your cheekbones will complete the look.
Even if you're going for a neutral, barely-there eyeshadow look, priming your eyelid with a colorless primer will help your eyeshadow to last all day and prevent creasing.
Adding false eyelashes to your look will help define your eyes and make your lashes look thicker and fuller - always a plus! Individual lashes look the most natural and allow you to build them up for the desired effect. Use tweezers to apply them as close to your lash line as possible and make sure that the glue you use dries clear!
Setting your makeup with a good powder is essential to ensure you stay shine-free all day. If you have your makeup done professionally, take a powder compact with you so you can touch up if you need it.
Make sure that you have whatever lip products you used on hand for easy touch-ups throughout the day! A long-lasting lipstick formula is also your best friend.
The most important thing is to remember not to over-do it with your makeup. Even if you want to try a bold lip or dramatic eye, limit yourself to playing up one feature. You still want to look like you on your big day!
