10 Ways to Fight Hair Loss

Whether it’s in the shower, in your bathroom or in your hair brush, we all hate to see those big clumps of hair that have disappeared from our head. Hair thinning is completely normal and has many different causes, but that doesn’t make it any more welcome — that’s for sure. Try out some of these tips and see if you can salvage your strands.

You should always avoid brushing wet hair, this will snap off hair. Obviously you need to get those knots out somehow, but the best way is to work out tangles with your fingers or to use a wide tooth comb like this one from Ulta. The hair brand Nioxin has released a great new thinning hair treatment that will focus on your specific hair type. The way it works is by cleansing, optimizing, and treating. Yet another reason to put the cigarette DOWN, it thins your hair! Smoking reduces blood flow to the scalp and causes a reduction in hair growth. Well, looks like it's time to quit! Now we love a good ponytail as much as the next beauty lover, but those tight ponytails and braids wreak all kinds of havoc on your hair. Give your hair a break with a loose and down 'do. Another option is Goody's fabric hair ties which are much easier on your hair. (Goody hair elastics, drugstore.com, $2.99) Mom always said "Take your vitamins" and maybe she was on to something. Vitamins B & E are known to increase hair growth. (Vitamin B, $8.49, drugstore.com, and Vitamin E, $12.99, drugstore.com) Hair tools like straighteners and blowdryers have always been our friend, but they have a bad habit of causing major damage to our locks. Don't make daily use of these heated products, and when you do, use a heat protector spray. (Carol's Daughter Macadamia Heat Styling Spray, $17, sephora.com) Exercise is good for your hair? Surprise, surprise but exercise encourages better circulation which works wonders for your hair growth. Time to hit the gym! Another great option is hair strengthening shampoo that will volumize, thicken, and fortify your hair. (Billy Jealousy's Fuzzy Logic Hair Strengthening Shampoo, $22, sephora.com) A hair saving tip we all can get behind: Get more sleep! Having the adequate amount of sleep boosts health and that is always helpful for your hair. Reelllllaxxxx. Stress is one of the biggest causes of hair thinning, so just breathe, chill out, and watch the new episode of Real Housewives. You deserve a break.


















