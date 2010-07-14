StyleCaster
10 Ways To Cool Down Your Summer Beauty Routine

10 Ways To Cool Down Your Summer Beauty Routine

10 Ways To Cool Down Your Summer Beauty Routine
The past few weeks have brought some seriously unbearable weather to New York. Temperatures so scorching that the great outdoors feels like a giant oven; the steam rising off the sidewalks just adds to the effect. Its what I like to call crazy heat when sweltering conditions cause people to feel a little bit cuckoo.

And while I stay cool in my apartment, which I like to keep dark as a bat cave, as soon as I hit the streets Im a hot mess, literally. In an attempt to combat the heat I have taken to toting around the soothing facial mists I usually reserve for flights and intermittently dousing myself with them over the course of the day. The relief they offer, however brief, has made summer a little easier to bear. That they all happen to also hydrate and boost overall radiance is a bonus. Here, my 10 favorite summertime de-humidifying mists.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater, $12, mariobadescu.com

Body Shop Vitamin C Energizing Face Spritz, $18, thebodyshop-usa.com

Avene Eau Thermale Avene, $16, aveneusa.com

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $16, at Space NK

Dermalogica Ultra Calming Mist, $32, dermalogica.com

Elemental Herbology Flower Harmonising Mist, $32, at Space NK

Hakansson Cucumber Vitamin Spray, $33, hakanssonskin.com

Jurlique Chamomile Soothing Mist, $30.99, at Pharmaca.com

Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic, $21, lizearle.com

Shu Uemura DepSea Water Facial Mist in Rosemary, $24, shuuemura-usa.com

