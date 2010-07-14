10 Ways To Cool Down Your Summer Beauty Routine

The past few weeks have brought some seriously unbearable weather to New York. Temperatures so scorching that the great outdoors feels like a giant oven; the steam rising off the sidewalks just adds to the effect. Its what I like to call crazy heat when sweltering conditions cause people to feel a little bit cuckoo.

And while I stay cool in my apartment, which I like to keep dark as a bat cave, as soon as I hit the streets Im a hot mess, literally. In an attempt to combat the heat I have taken to toting around the soothing facial mists I usually reserve for flights and intermittently dousing myself with them over the course of the day. The relief they offer, however brief, has made summer a little easier to bear. That they all happen to also hydrate and boost overall radiance is a bonus. Here, my 10 favorite summertime de-humidifying mists.

