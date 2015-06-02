10 Waterproof Beauty Products to Keep Your Makeup Intact All Summer Long

Depending on where you live, summer can get real steamy. For those of us on the East Coast, summer is creeping up quickly and we’re getting ready by hoarding all the waterproof makeup that we can to stash in our beauty bags for those summer beach trips. It’s pretty much essential unless you want your makeup melting off your face as you’re playing sports, beach-going, or just walking around on a hot and humid day.
Whether it’s complexion products, something to give your eyes a bold look or even the perfect lip color, you can find it in a waterproof formula that will last through the water and sweat you may encounter in your summer adventures.
To see all of our favorite waterproof beauty products that will be top shelf status in your beauty arsenal, click through the slideshow above!
This seriously quality brow pencil lets you show off defined, well-groomed brows that last for 16 hours. It’s formulated with waterproof and sweat-and humidity-resistant color to leave your brows looking fresh and polished all day long. The smudge and fade-proof formula will be one that you'll make a staple in your makeup bag all summer—or even the rest of the year.
(Where to Buy: Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Long-Wear Brow Pencil; $42 at sephora.com)
You'll love this medium, buildable coverage 15-hour concealer that will stay on your skin all day whether you're sweating or swimming, since it's water, perspiration and humidity-resistant! We love just how comfortable this concealer feels–never drying, no creasing and a super lightweight feeling— perfect for summer.
(Where to Buy:Estée Lauder 'Double Wear' Stay-in-Place Flawless Wear Concealer; $24 at nordstrom.com)
MAKE UP FOR EVER has done it again creating a super innovative and cool product that you'll need to get your hands on. This gel-power waterproof bronzer blends seamlessly for a lightweight, foolproof, luminous glow. We're obsessing over the fact that this bronzer isn't super pigmented, meaning that you can create a super natural glow that everyone will be complimenting.
(Where to Buy: MAKE UP FOR EVER Pro Bronze Fusion; $36 at sephora.com)
If you're looking for a powder with great coverage, a weightless feeling and a water-proof formula, meet Tarte's Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Airbrush Foundation. This powder gives a flawless, natural-looking complexion all in a formula enriched with the earth's natural, light-reflecting gemstones that will keep you covered (literally) for 12 hours.
(Where to Buy: tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Airbrush Foundation; $36 at sephora.com)
If you don't already use this product from seeing it all over the world of YouTube, then you'll want to stop reading this article, head to Sephora and grab one. This smudge-free, waterproof pomade formula gives you the perfect brows with just the swipe of a brush. It acts as a gel and a filler since you get the beautiful, natural color all in a gel formula that will keep your brows in place for the entire day.
(Where to Buy: Anastasia Beverly Hills DIPBROW™ Pomade; $18 at sephora.com)
If you're headed to the beach or on vacation and need a quick tan that will last you through the water and humid conditions, this water-proof body perfector will instantly give you that sun-kissed glow. It also helps to hide uneven skintone, imperfections and varicose veins. If you love tarte's signature Park Ave Princess shade, this bronzing lotion is for you.
(Where to Buy: tarte Maracuja Rainforest Glow Instant Matte Waterproof Body Perfector & Mitt; $39 at sephora.com)
This liner actually lives up to its name—the "stay-all-day" formula helps you achieve the perfect bold line and goes on smoothly without skipping, smudging or pulling, staying on for hours upon hours without feathering or running.
(Where to Buy: stila Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner; $20 at sephora.com)
Don't sacrifice a flawless complexion to the weather. You can perfect face and body with this waterproof, ultra-light, water-based gel. Giving you the ideal natural, satin finish this foundation helps to hide fine lines and pores and give your skin a uniform tone.
(Where to Buy: MAKE UP FOR EVER Face & Body Liquid Makeup; $40 at sephora.com)
For a highly-pigmented, liquid lipstick that's weightless on the lips and delivers long-lasting coverage, this Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick will be top drawer status in your makeup collection. Unlike many other lip stains, this pigmented stain gives tons of hydration since it's enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil with long-lasting pigment that will stay put for up to six hours of continuous wear.
(Where to Buy:stila Stay All Day® Liquid Lipstick; $22 at sephora.com)
This dreamy light gel formula gives your lashes all the length and volume you could want while never looking cakey. Cannonball was rigorously field-tested in the ocean as well as sweat-drenched gym conditions and they came to the conclusion that this exclusive Japanese formula refuses to budge, making for the perfect mascara to keep in your makeup bag for the summertime.
(Where to Buy: Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara; $20 at urbandecay.com)