10 Unusual Beauty Products in Your Kitchen

How much money do you think you spend on beauty products? $8 for a nail polish here, $13 for sunless tanning lotion there, and pretty soon you’re on the fast track to credit card debt that will curb your social life until your next birthday. According to NY Daily News, women will spend around $13,000 on makeup in their lifetime. We know you’re in a state of shock right now, so take a minute to breathe – it will be okay.

After learning that we spend the same amount of money it costs to buy a new car (or at least a nice used car) on beauty products, we knew there needed to be a solution. Like most great answers, the fix for our short cash flow was right under our noses. Believe it or not, the contents of your fridge and cabinets can be quite the multi-taskers. Check out the list below and learn how to break the chains of beauty purchase prison.

Sugar: Add just a tiny bit of olive oil, and mix together for a scrub perfect for your body! You can also mix in any other type of oil base that you prefer, and be prepared to be pampered!

Milk: This is a great natural skin softener for your face. Pour some on a wash cloth and gently pat on your face. Let it sit for a couple of minutes and rinse off to see and feel a fresher, more youthful complexion. Or for a more overall body moisturizer, add a cup to your bath.

Lemon Juice: It’s happened to all of us. We constantly paint our nails in order to look polished and professional, and never give them a break. This leads to yellowing of the nails, which is not exactly a fashion statement. To fix this, pour some lemon juice onto ten different cotton balls. Place one on each nail, then sit down, relax, and wait for five minutes as the lemon juice does its work. This may take a couple of treatments, but in no time you will have brighter, whiter nails.

Avocado: Avocado is fabulous on anything in my opinion, and now it’s even better for your face! Mash some up until it is nice and smooth and apply a liberal amount to your face. Wait for at least 10 minutes and then wash off for a moisturized face.

Lemons: Three words: Overly spray tanned. You know it’s happened. To wash away the orange look cut a lemon in half and and rub away that unfortunate event.

Olive Oil: This is a miracle product. Use it on your hair, skin or nails and they will become softer and more manageable. Use it sparingly on your hair for a quick, no fuss moisturizer that tames frizz, and apply a tad to your face to help combat dry summer skin and create a dewy complexion. It also is a fabulous eye makeup remover. Swipe over your eyes (with them closed tight!) and in no time you will be makeup free.

Strawberries: Want whiter teeth without having to pay the price? Cut some strawberries in half and rub on your teeth. This method may take a couple of weeks to see results, but hey, good things come to those who wait!

Green Tea: Wipe away the day with some tea! Brew some and dip a cotton ball in the tea until it’s thoroughly soaked. Swipe the cotton ball over your face to help minimize and clean out pores.

Yogurt: Dry hands? Pick up some yogurt and soak your hands in it for a good ten minutes, then rinse. This will act as a cheap and yummy moisturizer that will last throughout the day!

[Image via istock.com]