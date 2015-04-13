10 Under the Radar Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram

Scroll To See More Images

When flipping through your Instagram feed, we know that you probably follow all the big time YouTube beauty gurus from Michelle Phan to Carli Bybel, but what about all the other makeup artists on the social media platform that don’t have beauty collaborations with huge brands, books published, and over a million followers?

Talent is talent, and we’ve found some makeup artists on Instagram who deserve some serious recognition! Check out all the amazing makeup artists below and be sure to give their page a “follow!”

1. Rebecca Seals, @rebeccaseals

This self-taught makeup artist (who also taps into photography) has some serious skill. If you’re looking for some inspiration for incredible eye looks with bold colors and unique techniques, Rebecca Seals has the Instagram to check out.

2. Kristina Pustovit, @kristinaxmakeup

This blonde beauty shows you some incredible and effortless makeup looks that she’s created on herself and on others. If you’re not crazy about bright colors and are looking for more natural inspiration, you’ll love Kristina’s pics on your Instagram feed.

3. Leah Danielle, @leahdaniellemua

Melbourne-based makeup artist and esthetician of eight years, Leah Danielle, will show you all her favorite products and some of the newest products on the market. She also shows some of her inspiring beauty looks that are simple to recreate at home.

4. Jenn Lee, @_jennlee

For all you bronzed beauties out there, Jenn’s Instagram will be the answer to your makeup inspiration prayers. You’ll love Jenn’s photos but also the videos that she shares on how to get the looks. If you’re loving Jenn’s Instagram, you may also enjoy checking out her YouTube tutorials.

5. Nikki Fontaine, @nikkifontaine

Meet Nikki Fontaine, a vegan hair and makeup artist that will show you how to create the perfect balance between natural looks and something super bold and colorful. She also shares tons of hilarious memes that us beauty lovers can totally relate to.

6. Kayla Hagey, @kaylahagey

Washington-based YouTube beauty guru, Kayla Hagey, knows all about #palegirlproblems and shows you exactly how to deal with it. She shows off incredible eye and complexion looks that will flatter anyone—especially those with a fair complexion.

7. Kat Rodriguez, @katherinekrdz

Visit Kat’s Instagram to see some glamorous looks that will flatter anyone. Her looks feature a beautiful, perfected complexion and lots of color in a totally acceptable and everyday-wearing way.

8. Megan Mctaggart, @meganmctaggart

This YouTuber from Minneapolis knows how to do makeup like a pro. You can see all her looks, whether they’re videos or photos on her Instagram, but also tutorials through her YouTube channel.

9. Elley Danay, @beauty_by_elley

This So Cal beauty is seriously flawless. After checking out her Instagram photos, you’ll totally want to copy her look, and luckily, she’ll show you how through her incredible makeup looks and short tutorials.

10. Missy Colleen, @makeup_by_missycolleen

This makeup artist studied at Artists Within Academy (she’s also self-taught) and is passionate about making each woman feel stunning and sexy in her own skin by enhancing the natural beauty that is already there. With the perfect balance of bold color and neutrals, you’ll be able to turn to Missy for any occasion.

