10 Under $10: Nail Polishes for Winter’s Must-Have Manicures

Let’s face it: winter’s not exactly the time of year when we’ve got plenty of money to frivolously spend on ourselves. Between buying sweaters to keep warm, gifts for the holidays and sparkly outfits for New Year’s Eve, there’s barely a dime left to treat ourselves to a little something. Enter nail polish: the gift that keeps on giving.
This season’s polishes are shimmery but not showy, cheerful but not cheesy. We’ve found a few new collections, like CoverGirl’s Outlast Nail Gloss, and some of our favorite brands, like Essie, have come out with colors that we can’t wait to get on our hands. Are you going for a touch of gold? Trying to break the ice? Doing your best to stay toasty? There’s a nail polish color out there for you, and we’ve found them all for under $10. Take a look at our picks and let us know which you’ll be wearing this season.
We've fallen for this glittery red from Essie. It's just what we're always searching for to brighten up the winter months.
(Essie Leading Lady, $8, essie.com)
This gold polish from Maybelline is just the right amount of metallic without being too showy.
(Maybelline Color Show in Bold Gold, $2.99, target.com)
This deep purple will be the perfect accent to the deep wine lip we've been rocking lately.
(Revlon Bold Sangria, $7.99, drugstore.com)
This glittery green from China Glaze is so festive!
(China Glaze Winter Holly, $1.97, amazon.com)
Break the Ice with this aptly named pearlized, white polish.
(Wet n Wild Break the Ice, $1.99, drugstore.com)
This shimmering bronze warms up any winter day.
(Ulta My Two Cents, $6, ulta.com)
Who could resist this mashup of colors from the 007 Bond Collection?
(OPI The Living Daylights, $5.95, amazon.com)
Flurry up and buy this silver glitter!
(Sephora by OPI Flurry Up, $9.50, sephora.com)
This dark blue reminds us of the winter sky after a snowfall.
(Milani Bolting Blue, $3.49, drugstore.com)
Keep neutral with this deep beige from Covergirl's new nail polish collection.
(Covergirl Outlast Nail Polish Toasted Almond, $4.99, drugstore.com)