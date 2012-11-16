10 Under $10: Nail Polishes for Winter’s Must-Have Manicures

Let’s face it: winter’s not exactly the time of year when we’ve got plenty of money to frivolously spend on ourselves. Between buying sweaters to keep warm, gifts for the holidays and sparkly outfits for New Year’s Eve, there’s barely a dime left to treat ourselves to a little something. Enter nail polish: the gift that keeps on giving.

This season’s polishes are shimmery but not showy, cheerful but not cheesy. We’ve found a few new collections, like CoverGirl’s Outlast Nail Gloss, and some of our favorite brands, like Essie, have come out with colors that we can’t wait to get on our hands. Are you going for a touch of gold? Trying to break the ice? Doing your best to stay toasty? There’s a nail polish color out there for you, and we’ve found them all for under $10. Take a look at our picks and let us know which you’ll be wearing this season.

