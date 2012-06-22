10 Under $10: What to Pack for Your Summer Vacation

When the temperature app on your phone starts to read anything higher than 90 degrees, saying no to a vacation in a more bearable climate is pretty impossible. Even if you’re a friend to the hot, hot summer heat, you’ll probably step out of your day to day environment in favor of a tropical island (or you’ll do your best to pretend your house’s nickname is “Maui” and treat yourself to a stay-cation). Whether you’ve been planning a trip for the past few months or you scooped up an unbeatable deal on a discount website, traveling in the summer requires some specific items necessary for packing.

In an effort to save you money on packing, because you’ve likely already spent boatloads on travel plans and a new bathing suit for the trip, we rounded up the 10 must-have items in your suitcase all for under $10. While you may have already packed some of these items (we hope sunscreen is number one on your list!), other necessities, like a friction block stick for your feet, may be less obvious. Look through the slideshow above for all of the beauty essentials you need to pack before your trip. Happy travels!