10 Under $10: What to Pack for Your Summer Vacation

When the temperature app on your phone starts to read anything higher than 90 degrees, saying no to a vacation in a more bearable climate is pretty impossible. Even if you’re a friend to the hot, hot summer heat, you’ll probably step out of your day to day environment in favor of a tropical island (or you’ll do your best to pretend your house’s nickname is “Maui” and treat yourself to a stay-cation). Whether you’ve been planning a trip for the past few months or you scooped up an unbeatable deal on a discount website, traveling in the summer requires some specific items necessary for packing.
In an effort to save you money on packing, because you’ve likely already spent boatloads on travel plans and a new bathing suit for the trip, we rounded up the 10 must-have items in your suitcase all for under $10. While you may have already packed some of these items (we hope sunscreen is number one on your list!), other necessities, like a friction block stick for your feet, may be less obvious. Look through the slideshow above for all of the beauty essentials you need to pack before your trip. Happy travels!
There is little we can do to prevent breaking nails, so be prepared to fix the situation with these adorable ombre nail files.
(Hot Horizon Nail File Set, $3, sephora.com)
Donning a bikini on some tropical beach? Avoid an ungroomed situation with this Schick Quattro Trim Style Razor.
(Schick Quattro For Women Trim Style, $9.94, amazon.com)
If you're heading anywhere requiring you to be outside for a lengthy period of time, chances are your skin will need some soothing at the end of the day. Try this aloe vera.
(Aloe Vera, $4.99, drugstore.com)
Whether you're lounging on a beach or you've decided to head to a colder climate for the summer, lip balm with SPF is a must.
(eos Lip Balm with SPF 15, $3.29, walgreens.com)
Depending on how long your travel time will be, there may be a bit of time in between hair washes. Try using this dry shampoo instead.
(Tresemme FreshStart Dry Shampoo, $5.99, drugstore.com)
Instead of risking a bottle of makeup remover spilling out onto all of your belongings, use these makeup remover wipes.
(Bare Minerals Makeup Removers, $10, beauty.com)
Doing a lot of walking on vacation? Staying in town for a stay-cation? Either way, if your feet are going to be subject to trekking a distance in anything but sneakers and socks, avoid blisters and other skin irritations with Band-Aid Friction Block stick.
(Band-Aid Active Friction Block Stick, $5.99, drugstore.com)
Skip a step in the morning (if you're in a hurry) with this moisturizer with SPF 15.
(Neutrogena Oil Free Moisture with SPF 15, $9.59, drugstore.com)
A new environment has the ability to wreak havoc on your eyes in the form of allergies or redness. Don't ruin vacation pictures with red eyes - use Visine drops instead.
(Visine A Eye Drops, $5.99, drugstore.com)
Keep all of your must-have products in one place to avoid searching through your suitcase 10 times a day. This orange case from Sephora is right on color trend this summer.
(Sephora Collection Blood Orange Cosmetic Bag, $9, sephora.com)