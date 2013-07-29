10 Essentials For: Making Your Eyes Appear Larger

Eyes are “the windows” to the soul, so naturally, it makes sense that everyone wants to have their eyes appear larger. Unfortunately, we can’t all be blessed with big, beautiful eyes – but we sure can show you how to work some magic with liquid liner and with a few of these products, tricks, and tips, you’ll have statement eyes in no time.
From lengthening your lashes to erasing dark circles under your eyes, learn to create illusions that will make your eyes appear larger, brighter, and more beautiful. But always remember, that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
10 awesome tricks for making your eyes look bigger!
Use your brows to make your eyes appear bigger! Bold brows are a great way to accentuate your eye area, so go ahead and grab a stencil and don't be afraid to draw them in. Apply a gel or powder (or both) to add depth and darkness to your brows.
e.l.f. Eyebrow Stencil Kit, $1, eyeslipsface.com
This mascara does for lashes what stilettos do for legs. Lengthening your lashes is guaranteed to make your eyes look bigger; be sure to start at the ends of your lashes and apply in an upwards direction. To add thickness, apply a second coat to the lashes, using a quick right to left movement, working the mascara formula into the lashes as much as possible.
Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Washable Mascara, $8.95, Maybelline.com
A bit of blue liner makes your eyes appear wider! No matter what color your eyes may be, whether they are green, blue, brown, or gray, a bit of navy liner will guarantee your eyes to really pop since the cooler tone makes the white of your eyes appear brighter.
Eyeko London Skinny Liquid Liner in Navy Blue, $16, Sephora.com
This must have for any wide-eyed beauty look gives an instant eye opening effect and lift to eyes and lashes.
Sonia Kashuk Dramatically Defining Eye Lash Curler, $9, Target.com
After applying the base eye shadow to your lids, don’t forget to work with your crease! Following along the crease with a hue a shade or two darker than the base color increases the ‘drama’ of your eyes and truly make them appear bigger than what they really are.
Kat Von D True Romance Palette in Romance, $36, Sephora.com
Using dark colors on your eyes are a big no-no since they manage to make them look smaller than what they really are, and no one wants that! Try using lighter hues and ditch the dark for a change.
L'Oreal Paris Wear Infinite Eye Shadow, 805 Morning Light, $4, Walmart.com
Using two different shadow shades from the same color family add instant dimension to your eyes, which means, bigger, brighter, beautiful! Create a soft and subtle ombre look or go for dazzling and dramatic, your options with an ombre eye look are literally endless.
Ombres 5 Lumieres - 5 Color Eye Shadow Palette in Garden of Eden, $58, YSLBeauty.com
When it comes to under eye concealers, put away those yellow-based ones and try a peach or pink toned concealer to erase those under-eye circles. The orange undertones of the peach and pink concealers work better to camouflage the blue tones under your pretty peepers.
Jane Iredale Cirlce/Delete Concealer #2 Peach, $30, JaneIredale.com
After you’ve curled your lashes and applied your lengthening mascara, dot liquid liner (or regular 'ol pencil if it's easier) between your lashes to fill in any sparse spots. This trick helps to elongate the line of your eyes and make the lashes appear a bit darker too.
Benefit Magic Ink Liquid Liner, $20, Sephora.com
Enlarge your eyes with minimal effort by lining your lower lids with a shimmery shadow. The shimmering effect immediately opens up your eyes and makes them stand out.
Stila Eye Shadow Pan in Compact, Kitten, $18, StilaCosmetics.com