10 Essentials For: Making Your Eyes Appear Larger

Eyes are “the windows” to the soul, so naturally, it makes sense that everyone wants to have their eyes appear larger. Unfortunately, we can’t all be blessed with big, beautiful eyes – but we sure can show you how to work some magic with liquid liner and with a few of these products, tricks, and tips, you’ll have statement eyes in no time.

From lengthening your lashes to erasing dark circles under your eyes, learn to create illusions that will make your eyes appear larger, brighter, and more beautiful. But always remember, that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

More From Beauty High:

15 Best Nail Art Blogs on the Internet

50 Beauty Rules to Break

101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know