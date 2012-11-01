10 Tricks for Knowing When To Toss Your Makeup

As we embrace more natural skincare products, we’re also saying goodbye to a lot of the preservatives that help extend the shelf-lives of our creams and serums. So now we face the question: How long, exactly, before these products start to go bad and should be tossed?

Aside from sunscreen, cosmetics and skincare products aren’t required to put an expiration date on their packaging, which is why it’s important that consumers learn the various tricks to know when it’s time to throw a product away and get a new one.

Here, we’ve compiled 10 key tips to keep in mind as you’re evaluating your makeup cabinet, mined from sources as varied as our own reporting and The New York Times.