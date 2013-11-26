10 Travel-Size Products for All Your Holiday Vacations

Instead of toting around liquid makeup remover —we don't even want to think about the likelihood of it spilling on all of our outifts—throw these handy wipes in your travel bag. They'll remove the day's buildup of dirt and makeup without stripping your skin of its moisture. Even better? They contain vitamin C and algae, which both help improve the texture of your skin.

Ole Henriksen Truth To Go Vitamin C Wipes, $15, sephora.com