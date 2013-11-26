10 Travel-Size Products for All Your Holiday Vacations

With the holidays just around the corner, it really is the most wonderful time of the year. Soon we’ll be boarding planes and trains to visit family and friends, and like the true beauty junkies that we are, we’re having trouble even thinking of paring down our beauty supplies to meet those pesky TSA requirements. Luckily, many brands offer travel-friendly versions of our favorite products. Consider these picks proof that you don’t have to sacrifice your beauty routine while away from your home sweet home.
Heading out of town this holiday season? Don't even think about moving before you pack these essentials!
Chipped nail polish? Say it ain't so! Stow these trusty nail polish remover wipes in your suitcase to keep your hands presentable throughout your entire trip.
Josie Maran Bear Naked Nail Wipes, $9, sephora.com
Unless your travels take you to the tropics this winter, your skin will need a generous dose of moisture. This thick and creamy formula smells fantastic and sinks into your skin, leaving even the roughest patches baby soft.
Weleda Skin Food Cream, $11, birchbox.com
Instead of toting around liquid makeup remover —we don't even want to think about the likelihood of it spilling on all of our outifts—throw these handy wipes in your travel bag. They'll remove the day's buildup of dirt and makeup without stripping your skin of its moisture. Even better? They contain vitamin C and algae, which both help improve the texture of your skin.
Ole Henriksen Truth To Go Vitamin C Wipes, $15, sephora.com
This cult favorite is better than ever before—and comes in a handy, perfectly portable package. Keep your complexion nourished and silky-soft, no matter where your travels take you.
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $14.50, sephora.com
Consider this all-star product a triple threat: A swipe here and there warms your eyes, lips, and cheeks, leaving your face with the lit-from-within glow of your dreams. See you never, ghostly winter skin.
Nars The Multiple. $39, sephora.com
Outsmart the elements with this ultra nourishing lip conditioner. With serious staying power and an antioxidant-rich formula, it's the perfect way to keep your pout in lipstick-ready, smooch-worthy shape. 'Tis the season for mistletoe, after all.
Avène Cold Cream Lip Cream, $13.60, dermstore.com
Whether it falls flat or gets greasy, there are plenty of opportunities for a less than stellar hair day while you're away. Keep this dry shampoo on hand to keep your coiff looking so fresh and so clean.
Klorane Extra-Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, $7.50, drugstore.com
We're partial to anything miniature, and this brush set is no exception. It has the brushes you need for any on-the-fly applications or touchups. Nestled in a sleek tube, it keeps your makeup bag organized and compact.
Japonesque Touch Up Tube 5-Piece Travel Brush set, $20, ulta.com
No matter where you find yourself during the holidays, treating your tresses to some TLC is completely possible thanks to this shampoo, conditioner and mask combo set. Think of it as the little trio that could—repair your hair, that is.
Living Proof Restore Discovery Kit, $29, nordstrom.com