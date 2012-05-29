10 Top Beauty Trends For Summer

With the hot weather here in full-force, it’s easy to get into a routine that takes little effort, and simply lets you get your hair off of your face and provides relief from the heat and humidity. But most of the time, that means you end up looking, well, frizzy and oily. This summer it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of trends that are easy to do and that will stay put through the high temps.
The ponytail is an easy way to beat the heat, and this season it's all about dressing up the pony. At Elie Saab the hair was wrapped around the base of the ponytail multiple times, but if that's a bit too much for you, simply take one strand out of your ponytail, wrap it once, and pin it underneath the elastic.
Bold brows are obviously in this year, as they were spotted at shows like Altuzarra, Chanel (with bedazzled brows) and Missoni. It's an easy way to dress up your face without adding too much makeup.
Loose waves are nothing new, but Calvin Klein gave them an ultra-boho vibe this season by relaxing them even more. Get your beachy waves with just a hint of salt spray.
We're all loving matching our lips and tips right now, just like the models did at the Donna Karan show. Try fun colors from everything like fuchsia to wine.
Wine-stained lips are a great way to add some color to your face for summer. The look at Giles was a "just-kissed" look that we love.
L.A.M.B. added a bit of oomph to their top knots by mixing colors, but this old standby is perfect for the summer heat.
Bright colors are a fun way to dress up any all natural summer makeup look. At Prabal Gurung, they added an extra shade on the inside of the lips for a two-toned effect.
Experiment with graphic liner looks (for work) and for night. - RA
Bold hair colors are here to stay, and the summer is the time to try it out, if you want to. Thakoon may have had a retro-style, but all of the girls had pink and blue hair!
Lashes for miles are all anyone wants these days, and Pat McGrath got them just right for the Louis Vuitton SS 12 show. Buy some individual lashes (and perfect your steady hand) for this look!