10 Top Beauty Trends For Summer

With the hot weather here in full-force, it’s easy to get into a routine that takes little effort, and simply lets you get your hair off of your face and provides relief from the heat and humidity. But most of the time, that means you end up looking, well, frizzy and oily. This summer it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of trends that are easy to do and that will stay put through the high temps.

Click through the slideshow above to choose which ones you love or that fit your style, and find out how to pull them off even if it’s as hot as the Sahara.

All images via Imaxtree