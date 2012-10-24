StyleCaster
10 Top Beauty Bloggers Share Their Best Beauty Tricks and Fall Must-Haves

Rachel Adler
by
The beauty industry has numerous spokes to its ever-turning wheel—from hair and makeup stylists to product innovators—all tasked with finding new ways to keep us gorgeous from day to day. But where do beauty fans hear about the latest trends to buy and products to purchase? Increasingly, it’s online.

Bloggers have become a force to be reckoned with in all industries, but in the beauty world, they’re especially powerful—doling out honest opinions on products (often without a care for advertisers), giving behind-the-scenes access, and being intimate with their (devoted) followings. By creating an online conversation both on their blog platforms and on various social media outlets, beauty bloggers know how to get down and dirty with a product—and will reveal if a certain product doesn’t give the results it should.

But who are the real women behind your favorite blogs? We brought ten of the best beauty bloggers into our studios to talk about the products they’re relying on this fall, the best beauty tricks they’ve learned along the way, and—of course—what advice they’d give others trying to start a career in the beauty blogging business.

Photographer: Marley Kate
Hair and Makeup: Nicole Bridgeford
Graphic Design: Rolando Robinson
Editorial Director: Marni Golden
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler

Read on to reveal the secrets of some of the top beauty bloggers in the business ...

Felicia Walker Benson, This That Beauty, @ThisThatBeauty
Best Known For: Completely honest product reviews and being the go-to for skin care recommendations.
Fall Must-Haves: Dior Nude Skin Bronzer and Hourglass Opaque Rouge in "Rose"
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz: "Have
loads of passion, otherwise it's just not worth it. After that, think
like a business person. Own your craft inside and out. When you walk
into a room, "beauty" should be obvious. Know your industry intimately.
Look for opportunities in everything. Oh, and don't underestimate the
power of NICE!"

Aimee Blaut, The Formula, @TheFormula
Best Known For: Shooting gorgeous images and interviews with industry experts.
Fall Must-Haves: By Terry Haute Croissance Mascara (Growth Booster Mascara)
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz:
"Start something. I didn't come from a fashion or beauty background
myself – I never even started taking photos until I started The Formula.
Just take the risk and be prepared to put the work in."

Taryn Multack, Miss Ladyfinger, @MissLadyfinger
Best Known For: Taking runway looks and turning them into enviable nail art.
Fall Must-Haves: Twilight Rays by Maybelline Color Show and Rich Girl Hand and Cuticle Cream by Deborah Lippmann
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz:
"Find a voice that makes you unique and always stay true to your
aesthetic. Get into the habit of posting on a regular basis, so your
readers know when to check back for your content."

Alexis Wolfer, The Beauty Bean, @TheBeautyBean

Best Known For: Looking at beauty from all angles—health, wellness and body confidence included.

Fall Must-Haves: DHC Olive Virgin Oil Cotton Swabs and Vaseline Lip Therapy in Rosy Lips
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career: "Smile,
be confident, embrace your own personal style. And there is nothing a
swipe of your favorite lipstick, dab of concealer and spritz of perfume
can't fix."

Dina Fierro, Eye 4 Style, @Eye4Style

Best Known For: Being in the know about what's going on in the fashion and beauty industries, at all times—and not being afraid to tell you what works and what doesn't.

Fall Must-Haves: Cover Fx Total Cover Cream Foundation and MAC Scarlet Ibis Matte Lipstick
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career: "A bold red lip makes up for a myriad of sins."

Tia Williams, Shake Your Beauty, @ShakeYourBeauty
Best Known For: A go-to resource on all things beauty for women of color.
Fall Must-Haves: Kat Von D Foiled Love Lipstick in Adora and Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz: "Forget
trying to get into magazines right now. It's a dying industry (sob, so
sad, so sad). Instead, start an incredible blog to hone your style and
voice. Major online 'zines and sites troll up-and-coming beauty blogs
constantly to find new talent. Figure out what makes you unique, though.
No one likes a copycat, girl."

Jeannine Morris, Beauty Sweet Spot, @BeautySweetSpot
Best Known For: Giving readers a behind-the-scenes peek at the industry and her on-screen expertise.
Fall Must-Haves: Oscar Blandi Dry Styling Heat Protectant Spray and Urban Decay Smoked Eyeshadow Palette
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career:
" Everyone should fill in their brows, but the real trick is in how you
fill them in. Make sure you choose two shades lighter than your hair
color if you're a brunette and make the product the background to the
hairs by combing through them after application. Product should never be
the focal point of your brows."

Katey Denno, The Beauty Of It Is, @KateyDenno

Best Known For: Bringing her celebrity makeup artist know-how to the web—from the best products to use to the latest trends she's used on the red carpet.

Fall Must-Haves: Ilia Lipsticks in Ink Pot and Arabian Knights and Tammy Fender Quintessential Serum
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career:
"Nothing matters more than caring for your skin! And, curl your lashes
at the root and angle your wrist towards your nose for the perfect
raised outer edge."

Lara Eurdolian, Pretty Connected, @PrettyConnected

Best Known For: Realizing her industry connections (from working in beauty PR) are worth sharing with the world—then managing to cover both beauty and fashion with humor intact.

Fall Must-Haves: Make Up For Ever Metal Powder and Aqua Rouge #8
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career:
" Use a safety pin to separate your lashes if your mascara clumps. Also,
after applying lipstick, suck your thumb so all the excess product comes
off (and not onto your teeth)."

Sarah Howard, Beauty Banter, @BeautyBanter
Best Known For: Displaying new beauty collections through self portraits.
Fall Must-Haves: Dolce and Gabbana Intense Liquid Liner in "Black Intense" and Tom Ford Ultra Shine Gloss in Naivete
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz:
"Just Do It! (Those are Nike's words, but I find they work for almost
any situation). Love it and it isn't work – it's your life's passion –
that's how you know you're in the right career."

