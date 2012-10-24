10 Top Beauty Bloggers Share Their Best Beauty Tricks and Fall Must-Haves

The beauty industry has numerous spokes to its ever-turning wheel—from hair and makeup stylists to product innovators—all tasked with finding new ways to keep us gorgeous from day to day. But where do beauty fans hear about the latest trends to buy and products to purchase? Increasingly, it’s online.
Bloggers have become a force to be reckoned with in all industries, but in the beauty world, they’re especially powerful—doling out honest opinions on products (often without a care for advertisers), giving behind-the-scenes access, and being intimate with their (devoted) followings. By creating an online conversation both on their blog platforms and on various social media outlets, beauty bloggers know how to get down and dirty with a product—and will reveal if a certain product doesn’t give the results it should.
But who are the real women behind your favorite blogs? We brought ten of the best beauty bloggers into our studios to talk about the products they’re relying on this fall, the best beauty tricks they’ve learned along the way, and—of course—what advice they’d give others trying to start a career in the beauty blogging business.
Photographer: Marley Kate
Hair and Makeup: Nicole Bridgeford
Graphic Design: Rolando Robinson
Editorial Director: Marni Golden
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler
Read on to reveal the secrets of some of the top beauty bloggers in the business ...
Felicia Walker Benson, This That Beauty, @ThisThatBeauty
Best Known For: Completely honest product reviews and being the go-to for skin care recommendations.
Fall Must-Haves: Dior Nude Skin Bronzer and Hourglass Opaque Rouge in "Rose"
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz: "Have
loads of passion, otherwise it's just not worth it. After that, think
like a business person. Own your craft inside and out. When you walk
into a room, "beauty" should be obvious. Know your industry intimately.
Look for opportunities in everything. Oh, and don't underestimate the
power of NICE!"
Aimee Blaut, The Formula, @TheFormula
Best Known For: Shooting gorgeous images and interviews with industry experts.
Fall Must-Haves: By Terry Haute Croissance Mascara (Growth Booster Mascara)
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz:
"Start something. I didn't come from a fashion or beauty background
myself – I never even started taking photos until I started The Formula.
Just take the risk and be prepared to put the work in."
Tia Williams, Shake Your Beauty, @ShakeYourBeauty
Best Known For: A go-to resource on all things beauty for women of color.
Fall Must-Haves: Kat Von D Foiled Love Lipstick in Adora and Miss Jessie's Pillow Soft Curls
Words of Wisdom to Break into the Biz: "Forget
trying to get into magazines right now. It's a dying industry (sob, so
sad, so sad). Instead, start an incredible blog to hone your style and
voice. Major online 'zines and sites troll up-and-coming beauty blogs
constantly to find new talent. Figure out what makes you unique, though.
No one likes a copycat, girl."
Jeannine Morris, Beauty Sweet Spot, @BeautySweetSpot
Best Known For: Giving readers a behind-the-scenes peek at the industry and her on-screen expertise.
Fall Must-Haves: Oscar Blandi Dry Styling Heat Protectant Spray and Urban Decay Smoked Eyeshadow Palette
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career:
" Everyone should fill in their brows, but the real trick is in how you
fill them in. Make sure you choose two shades lighter than your hair
color if you're a brunette and make the product the background to the
hairs by combing through them after application. Product should never be
the focal point of your brows."
Katey Denno, The Beauty Of It Is, @KateyDenno
Best Known For: Bringing her celebrity makeup artist know-how to the web—from the best products to use to the latest trends she's used on the red carpet.
Fall Must-Haves: Ilia Lipsticks in Ink Pot and Arabian Knights and Tammy Fender Quintessential Serum
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career:
"Nothing matters more than caring for your skin! And, curl your lashes
at the root and angle your wrist towards your nose for the perfect
raised outer edge."
Lara Eurdolian, Pretty Connected, @PrettyConnected
Best Known For: Realizing her industry connections (from working in beauty PR) are worth sharing with the world—then managing to cover both beauty and fashion with humor intact.
Fall Must-Haves: Make Up For Ever Metal Powder and Aqua Rouge #8
Best Beauty Trick Learned Throughout Career:
" Use a safety pin to separate your lashes if your mascara clumps. Also,
after applying lipstick, suck your thumb so all the excess product comes
off (and not onto your teeth)."