10 Tips For Wearing Bright Eyeshadow

If you look in any given woman’s makeup bag, there’s bound to be her every day products like blush, mascara and lipstick, but we’re willing to bet that a majority of women have something practically untouched in their bags: bright eyeshadow. It’s enticing in a store and models are constantly wearing it (and looking great) in magazines, so why is it so difficult to get the look at home? Bright eyeshadow is not for the faint of heart, but it is for those who want to step out of their comfort zone to discover on of our favorite spring beauty trends.
In an effort to help women everywhere finally open the bright eyeshadow palettes in their makeup bags or be brave enough to try new ones, we’ve put together a guide of 10 tips and tricks for how to wear bright eyeshadow at home. Regardless of the color, brand or finish, we’re completely confident that you can pull off the look yourself. Tell us which eyeshadow color you’ll be trying first in the comments below!
Blend. If you simply apply a bright eyeshadow to your lid, there's a tendency to look like a child has done your makeup. By blending the color to give it a more natural, subtle look, your eyes will look like they were done on purpose.
(NYX Golden Orange Eyeshadow, $5, Amazon.com)
Don't coordinate too much with your outfit. The idea behind colorful eye makeup doesn't necessarily need to be to match your shirt. If you're wearing a turquoise shirt and you wear turquoise eyeshadow, you'll appear too matchy-matchy. Instead, go for a color that compliments your outfit's color scheme.
(Revlon CustomEyes Palette, $7.49, Target.com)
Place color strategically. By applying colored shadow across your entire lid from brow to lash line, it looks like there was very little skill involved. Do a smokey eye style with bright shadows instead, or create a dimensional shadow in your crease with a color.
(Illamasqua Mint Green Eyeshadow, $26, Sephora.com)
Lighter for day, layered for night. During the day, bright eyeshadow should be subtle, but at night your eyes can be completely fun. Layer the shadow to make it darker while going out at night, and keep things on the lighter side during the daylight.
(Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Pigment, $14, Beauty.com)
Use shadow as eyeliner. Whether it comes in a palette with a sponge or you're using a crayon style eyeshadow, using brightly colored shadow as an eyeliner turns up the volume on your look without stealing too much attention.
(Jemma Kid Pencil, $10, Beauty.com)
Use a concealer base. By priming your eye with a concealer, the color of the shadow will really pop against a solid, matte backdrop.
(Make Up For Ever Yellow Eyeshadow, $20, Sephora.com)
Play down the rest of your look. Going for bold shadow means your lips, cheeks and even hair should take a backseat in the beauty department. Keep the rest of your look neutral when opting for bright eye colors.
(MAC Cosmetics Pink Eye Shadow, $15, MACCosmetics.com)
Finish off with mascara. Keep your makeup sophisticated by adding the finishing touches, like mascara and a brush through your eyebrows. By completing an entire look, no one will question whether or not your colored eyeshadow was intentional.
(NARS Eyeshadow Duo Rated R, $34, NARSCosmetics.com)
Mix with other eyeshadows for a cohesive look. Add a pop of color to your smokey eye, or blend metallics into your bright look. By bringing in colors that are typically seen on eyes, the transition from neutrals to brights is much smoother.
(Urban Decay Eyeshadow, $18, Beauty.com)
Wear it with confidence. Bold, bright eyeshadow is not for the faint of heart, so make sure you're putting a confident face forward when you rock this spring trend.
(Sephora Color Code Prism Block Shadow, $22, Sephora.com)