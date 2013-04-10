10 Tips For Wearing Bright Eyeshadow

If you look in any given woman’s makeup bag, there’s bound to be her every day products like blush, mascara and lipstick, but we’re willing to bet that a majority of women have something practically untouched in their bags: bright eyeshadow. It’s enticing in a store and models are constantly wearing it (and looking great) in magazines, so why is it so difficult to get the look at home? Bright eyeshadow is not for the faint of heart, but it is for those who want to step out of their comfort zone to discover on of our favorite spring beauty trends.

In an effort to help women everywhere finally open the bright eyeshadow palettes in their makeup bags or be brave enough to try new ones, we’ve put together a guide of 10 tips and tricks for how to wear bright eyeshadow at home. Regardless of the color, brand or finish, we’re completely confident that you can pull off the look yourself. Tell us which eyeshadow color you’ll be trying first in the comments below!