10 Tips We Learned From Top Artists At New York Fashion Week

Now that New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close (are you ready for London??) it’s time to reflect on the week. We certainly picked up quite a few tips along the way as we were running from backstage to backstage to interview some of the best in the biz.

Below we’ve pulled out our top 10 tips from the week from some of the best experts such as makeup artist Charlotte Willer to hair stylist Orlando Pita. Read on to know everything from how to get the matte lip look to what the latest trend is in nails.

1. Play! Lipstick was used on the eyelids, cheeks and wherever you pleased this #NYFW. As Charlotte Tilbury said, it’s makeup and it’s meant to be mixed and played with so don’t be afraid to use it in different areas.

2. Know your hair type and figure out what works for you. Orlando Pita suggests you decide what extra products or steps you need (i.e. add frizz serum to get slightly tousled locks) and mix up your look from that base.

3. To get the high volume look that we saw at shows such as Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and L.A.M.B., the key is in the product and the tease. Orlando Pita suggests using a prep product that promotes volume, and then blowdry each section, spray with hairspray (he used Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray Strong) and continued to tease and spray the hair until he achieved the height.

4. Don’t be afraid to try mixing lip colors on your lips. Charlotte Willer was spotted backstage (more than once) blending lipsticks together for Maybelline.

5. The matte lip look isn’t just a runway trend. Makeup artist Val Garland told us backstage that the trick to pull off the look is to make sure that your lips are moisturized and exfoliated first, so that the matteness of the product won’t be too drying for your lips.

6. Don’t be afraid to match your nail color to your lips or eyes (or anything else for that matter). The new trend is matchy-matchy, and we saw it everywhere during the Fall 2012 shows. Keri Blair for MAC Cosmetics referenced a throwback to the ’70s, noting that it was a “classic approach to beauty.”

7. Try using two different tones of mascara on your eyes (Tom Pecheux created a two-tone mascara for Estee Lauder available in April) with the black shade on the top lashes and brown on the bottom. Tom says that the black gives lift to the lashes while the brown will give you that natural look.

8. To get mega-long lashes (something we only saw at a few shows, but we do love) Charlotte Tilbury recommends strokes and strokes of mascara (approximately 20) and definitely likes to switch off between volumixing and lengthening mascaras.

9. To keep that luminous, glowing skin that we saw so often this season, always moisturize before applying your foundation (or a tinted moisturizer which would work better in this case) and make highlighters your best friend. At Prabal Gurung’s show, Charlotte Tilbury used a highlighter all over the face, focusing on cheekbones, bridge of the nose and on the cupid’s bow (above the lip).

10. Skincare pro Sunday Riley told us that keeping your skin and body hydrated is the best way to keep your skin in tip-top shape. This will keep wrinkles at bay and help to make your skin look more radiant.