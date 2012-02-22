10 Makeup Tips We Learned From MAC’s Pro Masterclass

I went back to school this week and got the chance to sit in on a MAC Cosmetics masterclass. James Kaliardos,co-founder of the art and fashion publication Visionaire and world renowned makeup artist,was our teacher for the evening as he divulged his top tips and tidbits to the class. Kaliardos has done makeup for everything from his mother’s PTA meetings, to runway, to magazines, to weddings so when it comes to what a woman wants he is the be-all, end-all of beauty. Thankfully, I got to see him in action where he let us in on a few of his secret techniques.

1. Skin is the most important thing. No makeup can give you perfect skin, that comes from what you eat. But for those of us with flawed skin, Kaliardos says the first thing to do is exfoliate with a toner because you don’t want to apply makeup to dry, ashy skin.

2. Apply moisturizer with your foundation brush. Using this tool gives a level of consistency to your moisturizing application, plus your foundation will then have a more creamy, sheerer application.

3. You don’t have to be old to use an eye cream. Kaliardos says sometimes he uses it to add a “glittery effect” to the eye area.

4. If your skin has a yellow-tone tint you need to add color to warm it up. Kaliardos says to contour the face in skin-tone colors for added warmth.

5. When it comes to makeup (of any kind) the most important thing is to blend.

6. “Lashes don’t grow on eyelids,”Kaliardossaid animatedly. “Don’t let your fake lashes float on the skin, bring them down to the natural lash line.”

7. Even if you hate powder, if you expect to have your picture taken you need it. Kaliardos just applies a light coat on the forehead and the area around the nose for a shine-free photograph.

8. “I am not an apples guy,” Kaliardos said in terms of blush. He likes to add it high on the cheek bone, far away from the nose, for a sculpted look.

9. One of Kaliardos’ favorite products? MAC Cream Color Base in Pearl. He uses it as a highlighter everywhere from the inner corners of the eyes to above the lips in the Cupid’s bow.

10. Kaliardosemphasizes the use of makeup tools. “You control the makeup with your tool,” he said. “The tool is an extension of your craft.”

Check out the slideshow above for some of Kaliardos’ work in action.