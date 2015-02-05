10 Tips To Tame Thick Hair

Having thick hair is both a blessing and a curse, because while it is nice to have full hair, it isn’t so nice when that full hair becomes a handful to maintain. The trouble with thick hair is that sometimes there’s just so much of it that you don’t even know what to do. If you just can’t seem to control your hair, read on below for ten of our best taming tricks.

1. Cut back on washes. It’s not a secret that healthy hair is more manageable than hair that’s damaged. But how can you achieve healthy hair in the first place? For starters, skip out on some shampoos. The scalp’s natural oils provide moisture and shine, and washing your hair every day can strip you of those and leave your hair dry. Try leaving at least one day in between washes, which will make working with your hair much easier.

2. Keep it hydrated. To further keep your hair hydrated for easy management, opt for a sulfate-free cleansing conditioner. This formula will make your hair more elastic, which will help prevent breakage and ultimate keep your hair more polished.

3. Watch out when it’s wet. After you wash your hair, it’s in the weakest state because it’s wet. Excessive towel drying and brushing can be damaging. Instead, pat your hair using a towel to absorb moisture and smooth out any tangles using a wide-toothed comb.

4. Don’t over-dry it. With thick hair, air-drying your hair isn’t always an option, as it can literally take hours on end. On the other hand, blow drying it excessively can be damaging. What’s a thick-haired-girl to do? Let your hair dry partially before you even pick up the blow dryer and use it on a medium to low heat setting for best results.

5. Keep up with trims. Split ends are notorious for making what’s supposed to be full, thick hair appear lifeless. To say goodbye to stringy ends, make sure you get a good trim every 6-8 weeks.

6. Get some layers. If your thick tresses are weighing you down, try incorporating some layers into your hair, as they will add both lightness and movement to your style.

7. Create weightless texture. Since your hair is already thick, the last thing you want is to further weigh it down, which adding texture can often do. To add texture without being tied-down, ditch the gels and mousses and try a spray gel which will add some oomph in a lighter way.

8. Braid it. If your hair just isn’t behaving, throw it in a braid! Braids look amazing on thick hair, so for the days when your hair is really giving you trouble, make this style your go-to.

9. Forget flimsy accessories. Sure, cute little bows and dainty clips are cute, but if you have thick hair, they really won’t do a thing for you. Instead, opt for any accessories that have extra-hold strength—because that’s what will really keep all of your hair in place.

10. Try thinning shears. If your hair really seems too thick to tame, ask your stylist about thinning shears. What they do is remove bulk from your hair, so if you’re seriously looking to shed some strands, it’s worth a try.

