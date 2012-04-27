10 Tricks For Looking Awake (When You’re Not)

We’re sure many of you are either facing, or are already in the midst of, a seemingly never-ending cycle of term projects and finals. We here at Beauty High unfortunately remember this vicious cycle all too well and the havoc it wreaked on our beauty and skincare regimes. While we were always glad to finally be done, emerging from our study caves with dull skin, dry eyes and breakouts in the most unfortunate and difficult-to-hide places was not our finest moment.
So, we felt it was time to share what we had to learn the hard way: the tips and tricks for avoiding the beauty pitfalls of finals (or, for those of us in the real world, the pitfalls of a crazy job and way too much going on!) and looking well-rested despite next to no sleep and worrying amounts of caffeine. We’ve left no stone unturned so click through our slideshow to see the products you will need to ensure you’re looking your best even when you’re certainly not feeling it. We’re big subscribers to the idea that if you look your best you feel and do your best, but if nothing else you will have the satisfaction of swanning into your finals looking better than everybody else!
If your skin is dehydrated it is instantly going to look duller and less healthy. A brightening moisturizer will help combat this problem.
Korres Wild Rose 24-Hour Moisturizing & Brightening Cream, $35, sephora.com)
If you've been lax with your exfoliation routine, take a break from the books and give your skin a good exfoliation with a gentle scrub. It will get the blood flowing and make you look (and feel!) infinitely more awake!
(Queen Helene Mint Julep Masque, $4.29, ulta.com)
Puffy eyes are a dead giveaway that you're functioning on next to zero sleep. This cult eye treatment from Garnier contains caffeine to soothe and cool the under-eye area and make you look wide awake.
(Garnier Nutritioniste Renew Anti-Puff Eye Roller, $12.99, ulta.com)
Just like the skin on your face, dry and dehydrated skin elsewhere will just make you look and feel exhausted. A revitalizing moisturizer with a hint of self-tanner will make you look healthier and more like you have actually left your room in the past two weeks.
(Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer, $8.99, ulta.com)
The new breed of highlighting concealers help to conceal dark circles while also illuminating the under-eye area for a brightened effect. Though pricy, the By Terry Touche Veloutee concealer pen is the best in the business!
(By Terry Touche Veloutee, $58, spacenk.com)
Although you may be tempted to pile on the foundation to cover up the sorry state of your study skin, less is actually more when trying to look well rested. Use a light, hydrating foundation sparingly and let your natural skin shine through to look the most healthy!
(Chanel Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Makeup SPF 17, $45, saks.com)
If you still need a bit of brightening, this Becca product should do the trick. Mix one pump of this in with your foundation to add the most natural of glows without fake looking shimmer. Alternatively, use it on the tops of your cheekbones to add a hint of radiance.
(Becca Shimmering Skin Perfecter in 'Pearl', $41, beccacosmetics.com)
In addition to ensuring your skin is in good form, curling your eyelashes and adding a coat of mascara is key to looking wide awake.
(Sephora Collection Eyelash Curler, $16, sephora.com)
A light liner on your lower waterline will eliminate any redness and make your eyes look much brighter.
(Stila Kajal Eye Liner in 'Apricot Nude', $18, sephora.com)
The final step is to dust a small amount of a shimmery, light eyeshadow in your tear duct to open up your eyes and create the illusion of a good night's sleep!
(M.A.C Eye Shadow in 'Phloof', $15, maccosmetics.com)