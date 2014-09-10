10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Fine Lines

Fine lines and wrinkles are just about the last thing we want to be worrying about, but believe it or not, taking steps to prevent those pesky lines at a young age is key to looking youthful in the years ahead. You may even be surprised to learn that certain things you’re doing now in your daily routine may lead to wrinkles in the future—yikes! To help put any wrinkle-related stress at bay, we’ve compiled a list of some need-to-know facts so that the only lines you’ll be seeing are those at the next semi-annual sale.

1. Dry skin can double your chances of getting fine lines: Don’t skip the moisturizer in your skin care regimen. Dry skin loses elasticity and the “plumpness” we so often strive to retain. By moisturizing daily, especially after washing, your skin will be much less prone to the etching in of fine lines.

2. Avoid Over-washing: Washing your face too often strips your skin of its natural oils that it needs to stay soft, supple, and of course, free of lines.

3. Antioxidants can be a huge help: Those awful free radicals we encounter daily (pollution, stress, the sun) can actually be combated by implementing an antioxidant-rich cream or serum into your every day routine. Look for products rich in Vitamin C and E to help bid oxidants farewell.

4. Sunscreen is a must: Aside from the obvious fact that sunscreen helps prevent serious sun damage and skin cancer, sunscreen is also a great tool to help fight against fine lines. Apply a bit of oil-free sunscreen each day underneath your makeup, and all over your body too for extra protection.

5. Frowning is a big culprit: Don’t worry, be happy—seriously! Repeated facial movements can actually create fine lines, especially frowning. Try to be more cognizant of a furrowed brow, and you may even see more improvements than just fewer fine lines!

6. Pursed lips are also problematic: Have you ever seen fine lines around a woman’s mouth and feared having the same problem? This is most likely from either smoking or constant drinking from straws. As mentioned before, repeating the same movements with your face leads to lines in the general area where the movements are happening. Constantly pursing your lips to drink from a straw or smoke will inevitably cause those pesky lines, so avoid these actions as much as you can (and of course smoking in general!).

7. Eat more fish: Fish—particularly salmon—is rich in protein and healthy fatty acids like omega-3’s to help keep your skin glowing and looking its best.

8. Sleep on your back: Sleeping on your side or stomach can actually cause fine lines from laying on your face all night long. In a similar vein, make sure you’re getting an adequate amount of sleep so that your skin can naturally be replenished while you snooze.

9. Use creams with AHA’s: Alpha-hydroxy acids help to lift layers of dead skin, thus reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, especially in the eye area.

10. Don’t squint: Whether in the sun or because you have poor vision, squinting is a surefire way to get fine lines around your eyes. Always be sure to wear sunglasses, and if you need to squint to read or see far away, take a trip to your optometrist.