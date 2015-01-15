10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Dry Hair

While we all dream about having soft and silky hair, unfortunately the majority of us weren’t blessed with it. Often we see celebrities on TV sporting perfect tresses and and we rush out to buy the next “miracle product” that will help us achieve the same lustrous locks. So how is it that we’re still dealing with dryness when we pay so much attention to our hair? Believe it or not, most of what you may be doing to your hair could actually be making the problem worse. We’ve rounded up ten things you need to know about your dry hair so you can say bye-bye to that damaged, frizzy mane!

1. Your scalp isn’t producing enough oil. Just like your skin, your hair needs lubrication in order to stay hydrated and looking luxurious. Dryness is most often attributed to the fact that your scalp naturally doesn’t produce enough oils in order to moisturize the hair properly.

2. Moisture is escaping from your scalp. The cuticles of your hair form a protective barrier against harm. When the cuticles become damaged from things like heat, the layers begin to pull apart from the hair, therefore allowing oils–or moisture–to escape.

3. Curly hair tends to be drier than straight hair. When your hair is naturally straight, it’s much easier for the natural oils that your scalp secretes to move down the length of your hair. Having curly hair often impedes this process which then leads to dryness and frizz.

4. Over-washing dries out your hair even more. As we said before, dry hair lacks the proper nourishment. When you wash your hair every day, you are stripping your hair of what little oils the scalp is actually producing. People with dry hair can get away with shampooing only once or twice a week. And if you feel a little greasy, try spritzing some dry shampoo onto your roots.

5. Stay away from sulfates. Sulfates are a type of detergent that can be found in products like household cleaners, car engine de-greasers, and your shampoo! They are what creates the lather when you wash your hair–but don’t let it fool you. Sulfates, once again, strip your hair of the oils it needs to stay moisturized. Instead, look for sulfate-free shampoos, like the L’Oreal Paris EverCreme Intense Nourishing Shampoo.

6. Use a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week. If you have dry hair, deep conditioning is a must in your haircare regimen. These treatments deeply penetrate the hair, adding extra moisture and improving its strength and elasticity. After cleansing, apply one, such as the Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask, to your hair at least once a week and leave it to sit in a hair cap for 15 minutes, then rinse.

7. Feed your body. Your hair’s health doesn’t just depend on how you take care of it on the outside; you need to care of it on the inside, too! Drink plenty of water and make sure you’re getting enough Omega-3 fatty acids, which help nourish the hair among many other things.

8. Take a break from heat and harsh products. This may be extremely difficult for you, but styling tools, hairsprays and gels can be dry hair’s worst enemy. Try taking a break from these things for a while and see how your hair improves. If you rely on heat to style your hair, try rocking a sleek braid, bun or ponytail, or check out one of the many ways to style it without heat.

9. If you can’t stay away from heat, make sure you protect your hair. In order to avoid frying your hair, it’s an absolute must for it to be completely dry before putting any heated styling tools to it. Also, applying a heat protectant before styling, like the Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Heat Protect Spray, will nourish, protect and help prevent your hair from heat damage.

10. Use a hair oil or serum for a smooth, shiny finish. Adding a tiny bit to either damp or dry hair adds moisture, helps repair damage, and produces the silky, soft feel to our hair that we dream of. The Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum is a fan favorite.