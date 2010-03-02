10 Sunscreens Under $10 That Will Prepare You for the Warmer Months

Image: wallpaperstock.net

It’s March, and you know what that means– spring break is right around the corner. For those who are planning to travel somewhere beachy and tropical this month, here is a list of the best sunblocks for under $10. Since these products are both protective and cheap, you’ll have no excuse to expose yourself to the sun’s harmful rays.

1) Hawaiian Tropic Sunblock 15+, $9.49, at drugstore.com This sunblock rubs in easily and doesn’t leave those dreaded white streaks behind, which are never cute when you’re rocking that bikini.

2) Coppertone Sport SPF 50, $9.99, at drugstore.com Created with a special formula that is made for heavy-duty sun exposure– perfect for those long, lazy days spent poolside.

3) Banana Boat Ultra Defense Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, $5.99, at drugstore.com This little stick is great for those areas that you don’t want to use regular sunscreen on, such as your ears, nose, and lips. The sheer formula is incredibly lightweight, and with an SPF level of 50, you’ll be more than protected from harmful UV rays.

4) Fruit of the Earth Block Up! Sunscreen Lotion, Dry Sport, SPF 45, $5.99, at drugstore.com The unique “dry” aloe vera formula is enhanced with vitamin E and is ideal for those who disdain “greasy” sunscreen.

5) Ocean Potion Anti-Aging Sunblock Lotion SPF 70, $5.99, at drugstore.com Formulated for fair skin that burns easily, this sunscreen glides on quickly for quick absorption. Sea plant extracts, and antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E ensure that your skin stays smooth and healthy.

6) Alba Botanica SPF 15 Sunscreen with Aloe Vera, $6.89, at drugstore.com This vegan sunblock is perfect for all of you animal lovers out there. Alba does not test any of their products on animals, and is certified to be organic. This eco-friendly solution has ingredients such as aloe vera and sunflower seed oil.

7) K2 Endurance Suncare Sunblock SPF 30, $6.99, at drugstore.com Made for outdoor athletes, this sunblock stays on all day. The high-tech polymers in the solution are specially created to bond to your skin. Sweat-proof and waterproof, it’s great to wear during strenuous activity out in the heat.

8) Natures Gate Sunblock Lotion SPF 30, $7.35, at drugstore.com Fragrance-free and made with all-natural ingredients such as lavender, chamomile, aloe vera, and cucumber, the organic formula is sure to keep your skin moisturized and protected.

9) Rocky Mountain Sunscreen High Exposure SPF 50+, $7.99, at drugstore.com

As the official sunscreen of several world class ski resorts, this formula was specially made for the harsh rays on the ski slopes. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t use it at the beach, too.

10) Blue Lizard Australian Suncream SPF 30+ Baby, $8.69, at drugstore.com This sunscreen is made with babies in mind, but that doesn’t mean it’s off limits to adults. It’s great for sensitive skin, as it’s chemical and fragrance-free, as well as dermatologist recommended.

