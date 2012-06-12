10 Sunscreen Alternatives to Those Greasy Lotions

Now that summer is here, it is important to keep your skin protected at all times. Even if you are just going for a stroll though the park, the sun can do some serious damage. One of the major problems in SPF protection is that not everyone likes putting greasy and thick sunscreen on their faces and bodies before going outside. It is crucial to protect your skin though from the sun no matter where you are going.
Sprays have been out for a while and are a popular alternative to the basic lotions. What most people don’t know is that there are also mists, sticks, powders and even wipes that are available as lightweight sunscreen alternatives.
This list provides other sunscreen options that many of you may not have even known about. It doesn’t matter what route you decide to take in terms of sun protection, as long as you end up being safe when having fun in the sun, and hopefully these options will inspire you to try something new.
Supergoop! Sunstick
This easy-to-apply stick protects from aging and UVA/UVB rays. It provides total sun protection, while being easy to take with you wherever you go. (Supergoop! SPF 30 UVA/UVB Sunstick, $14.50, Supergoop.com)
TOCCA Towelette
The TOCCA towelettes come pre-moistened in a SPF 30+ sunscreen that is enriched with Vitamin E and B5, aloe and marine silk. Each is individually wrapped and scented in TOCCA's Italian blood orange Stella fragrance. (TOCCA Towelette in Stella, $28 for a pack of 8, Tocca.com)
Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45
This transparent mineral powder sunscreen comes in an easy brush applicator. It protects from any sort of sun damage and discoloration and the matte powder gives you a smooth complexion. The instant powder is also available in an oil-free mineral powder. (Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45, $30, Sephora.com)
Kiehl's Lip Balm
Lips are important to protect from the sun in order to keep them from getting chapped and cracked. Kiehl's lip balm comes in SPF 15 that provides protection from UVA/UVB rays. (Kiehl's Lip Balm SPF 15, $9.50, Kiehls.com)
Josie Maran Protect Daily Sun Protection Argan Oil Infused
Argan Oil has been trending among beauty products, but has typically been seen in hair products. This sunblock for your face is formulated with the oil that helps reverse damage from the sun. It is non-greasy and can also double as a primer. (Josie Maran Protect Argan Oil Infused SPF 40+, $32, Sephora.com)
Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl
Hand's don't get enough attention when it comes to sun protection, even though they are the first to give away your age. Deborah Lippmann created this award winning hand cream that moisturizes and softens, while protecting from the sun. (Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl Hand and Cuticle Cream SPF 25, $28, Lippmanncollection.com)
Dr. Jart Sun Defend Mist
Mist sunscreen is a lightweight alternative to lotions. It helps correct makeup and it easy to use on your body as well. (Dr. Jart Sun Defend Mist SPF 27, $27, Drjartstore.com)
Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer
This sunscreen is for men who don;t want to resort using all of the colorful and scented lotions out there. Jack Black provided hydration and protection without being oily. (Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $27, Sephora.com)
Neutrogena Wet Skin Sunblock Spray
This breakthrough in sunscreen solved the biggest issue when it comes to spplying sun protection. Instead of waiting forever to dry off, you can apply this Neutrogena Sunblock spray right after jumping out of the pool. It is available in spray and lotion. (Neutrogena Wet Skin Sunblock Spray SPF 50, $9.99, Neutrogena.com)
Clinique After-Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe
Even if you continually apply sunscreen throughout the day, it is still important to take care of your skin afterwards. This after-sun balm provides relief post-sun to prevent the damage from being visible the next day. (Clinique After-Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe, $21, Clinique.com)