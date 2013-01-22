10 Looks From Sundance You Can Steal Right Now

Between the runway style and glamorous hair and makeup, we’re obsessed with the awards season red carpet. The only downside of the Golden Globes and People Choice Awards is that though we love the looks, they’re not exactly accessible for every day. Enter the Sundance Film Festival, chock full of celebrities opting for more casual looks that are entirely ready-to-wear for those of us who don’t have red carpet events to attend every weekend.

From deep side parts on Rooney Mara and Alicia Keys to the platinum hair and dark brows trend, we’re seeing a lot of everyday interpretations of trends from the runway. Seeing celebrities in a more casual light is a great reminder that they’re just like us, and with the pared-down looks we’ve been seeing this week, we’re absolutely stealing some of these looks for our every day lives.

Take a look at our favorite looks from the Sundance Film Festival and tell us which celeb look you’re planning on making your own in the comments below.