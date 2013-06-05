10 Summer Wedding Makeup Looks That Will Last

Picking out the perfect outfit to wear to your friend’s summer wedding is crucial, but perfecting your makeup look for the day is just as important. Your face needs to be able to withstand the heat, the dancing and also the flashing bulbs. To help you prepare for the fun night ahead, we gathered ten makeup ideas for you to wear to the festivities.

Whether you want to keep your look simple with perfect skin and groomed eyebrows or want to spice it up with a bold lip or lid, we’ve got you covered. Let us know which looks from the slideshow above you would pair together at the next nuptials you attend!

For More Wedding Beauty Ideas:

10 Makeup Mistakes to Avoid On Your Wedding Day

Everything You Need to Know to Battle Beauty Disasters On Your Wedding Day

10 Wedding Manicures and the Nail Polish You Need