10 Summer Wedding Makeup Looks That Will Last

Picking out the perfect outfit to wear to your friend’s summer wedding is crucial, but perfecting your makeup look for the day is just as important. Your face needs to be able to withstand the heat, the dancing and also the flashing bulbs. To help you prepare for the fun night ahead, we gathered ten makeup ideas for you to wear to the festivities.
Whether you want to keep your look simple with perfect skin and groomed eyebrows or want to spice it up with a bold lip or lid, we’ve got you covered. Let us know which looks from the slideshow above you would pair together at the next nuptials you attend!
For long and flirty lashes opt for a lengthening and volumizing mascara like cult classic Diorshow. Go for the waterproof formula to prevent your lashes from smudging and don't hesitate to layer on a few coats! (Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara, $25, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: mylifeisbrilliant.com
Perfect your complexion with your favorite tinted moisturizer or BB cream and let your natural radiance shine through. Don't forget the SPF! (Dr. Jart+ Water Fuse Beauty Balm SPF 25 PA++, $34, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: obaz.com
Nothing says summer wedding like sun-kissed skin. Lightly sweep your bronzer where the sun would naturally graze your face (forehead, cheeks, tip of nose and chin) for an instant glow. (NARS Bronzing Powder, $36, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: obaz.com
Why not let your eyebrows be the focus with full, freshly groomed brows. Try Anastasia Brow Wiz to help you achieve this look. (Anastasia Brow Wiz, $21, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: richgirlsss.blogspot.com
For an ethereal look, a light pink palette on your eyes, lips and cheeks is the way to go. (NARS The Multiple, $39, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: makeup.allwomenstalk.com
If you love to rock a lip then try a bright fuschia or orange during your wedding festivities. Just remember to keep the rest of your makeup simple and let your lips do the talking!
Image via Pinterest; Source: theberry.com
For a nighttime wedding, go for a neutral smoky eye to keep your look subtle with a hint of sexy. Try lining your top and bottom lash line with your creamiest brown liner and smudging it out for a quick and easy sultry stare.
Image via Pinterest; Source: blog.esther.com.au
Pair a simple dress with a pop of color on your lids! Maybelline's Color Tattoos come in a wide array of bright, fun colors that wont move or melt in the summer heat. (Maybelline EyeStudio Color Tattoo 24h Eyeshadow, $6, Drugstore.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: dillydallas.blogspot.com
If color on your lids isn't for you, but you still want to spice up your look... then try rimming your waterline and lower lash line with a color other than your trusty brown or black. (Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Pencil, $19, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: catturavanitymagazine.blogspot.com
Finish off your look with a creamy blush for a youthful and feminine glow. A cream blush like Illamasqua's will blend seamlessly into your dewy summer skin. (Illamasqua Cream Blusher, $26, Sephora.com)
Image via Pinterest; Source: lesapeamusings.blogspot.com.au