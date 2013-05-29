10 Summer Beauty Tips From the Victoria’s Secret Angels

With summer around the corner, the time has come to get our beauty routines into gear for the warm weather. Our skin is about to get major exposure, our hair is about to absorb some super salty water and our makeup needs to become waterproof so we don’t end up melting midday. Everyone has certain habits they start getting into when the weather gets warmer, but there’s always something left to learn, and because there are no women on the planet more bikini-ready than the Victoria’s Secret Angels, we knew their summer beauty tips would be phenomenal.
Whether you’re wondering how to get the perfect sunless tan or what to use to eat to stay in bathing suit-ready shape, Candace Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss and the other Victoria’s Secret Angels have some sage advice. Take a look at the summer beauty tips from some of our favorite models and tell us your best summer beauty trick in the comments below!
More Summer Beauty Tips From Beauty High:
101 Summer Beauty Tips to Add to Your Bag of Tricks
How to Prep Your Hair For Summer
How to Make Your Makeup Stay on in Hot Weather
Candice Swanepoel says that for her skin, it's most important to think about what you're eating. "It's just trying to make sure I get Vitamin C or D. You can't have glowing skin on nothing," she tells omg! Yahoo.
Photo:
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
When asked how to get the perfect fake tan, Alessandra Ambrosio told Cosmopolitan, "I'm loving the Victoria's Secret Daily Glow Gradual Tan Moisturizer SPF 15. I start using it about a week before a big event. It's pretty much goof-proof and it has SPF 15 so I look glowy and stay protected from the sun at the same time."
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
On her hair, Lindsay Ellingson says, "I never, ever blow dry my hair unless I'm working. I use Paul Mitchell leave in conditioner, which is really great. I also try not to shampoo every day. It can feel gross, but it really does help."
Photo:
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
For a summertime smokey eye, Adriana Lima's makeup artist uses a light brown eyeshadow in her crease and a shimmery gold shadow as highlighter. It's perfect for daytime and a bronze smokey eye will give you the sunkissed effect.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lily Aldridge swears by Aveeno sunblock for her face and body. "I don't leave home without it!" the Angel tells Self.
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Photo:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
To stay bikini-ready for summer, Doutzen Kroes sticks to "clean" foods like fish, veggies, and, she says, "lots of protein, salads - no chocolates, no candies."
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for H&M
For glowing skin, former Victoria's Secret Angel Selita Ebanks says, "A quick 20 minute steam at the gym a couple of times a month will ensure you get a natural glow all summer." If a little steam is all it takes to get skin like Selita's, we're in.
Photo:
GIULIO MARCOCCHI/GIULIO MARCOCCHI
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley keeps her signature lips in tip top shape by exfoliating and keeping them hydrated. "I use Lucas' Papaw Ointment religiously, especially when traveling. I also like to use a lip scrub, but when I don't have one, I just rub the edge of my towel to buff away dead skin after I wash my face," she tells Elle.
Photo:
Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss' famous short bob haircut is all about texture. "I spray Victoria's Secret Beach Hair Wave Spray in, scrunch it up and it looks like I've been at the beach all day," she tells Who What Wear.
Photo:
Valerie Macon/Getty Images