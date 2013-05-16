10 Stars Reveal Their Surprising Secrets to Looking Younger

Is it just us—or do some celebrities just seem ageless? Yes, we know they’re not all 18 anymore, and some of them have racked up a lot of life experience along the way—from A-list boyfriends to bad movies to even worse fashion choices. Still, there are a group of stars who manage to look absolutely flawless even as they get older, and we couldn’t resist finding out how.

Of course, having a bottomless bank account and all the access in the world doesn’t hurt, but we did find out that some of these stars utilize techniques that work for all of our budgets. Below, find out how these 10 celebrities look so young!

1. Halle Berry: At 46-years-old, Berry is practically superhuman. Firstly, she recently announced she was pregnant for the second time (which is rare for her age), and secondly, she has literally never looked better! Her secret? Products from Kinara Spa in L.A. She makes sure to clean her skin and moisturize morning and night, and she also seriously lays off the makeup when she’s not on set to give her skin a break. Also, DDF organic sunscreen is a daily must.

2. Jennifer Aniston: At 44, Aniston is still one of Hollywood’s sexiest starlets—and it’s a pricey process to keep her youthful glow. She recently revealed that she indulges in chemical peels. “It’s extremely intense. You don’t realize you look like a battered burn victim for a week,” she said on Conan O’Brien’s talk show. “Then [the dead skin on your face] just kind of falls off—for eight days. It was horrifying.” Additionally, she uses $350 Mila Moursi Rejuvenating Serum that she got from her facialist everyday.

3. Kim Kardashian: It’s no surprise that Kardashian employs a bevy of beauty treatments to keep up her looks. Aside from seriously caking on the makeup when she hits the town (although she has cut back immensely since being pregnant with boyfriend Kanye West‘s baby), she’s a fan of Fraxel. Fraxel, a laser treatment that resurfaces the skin, is one of her favorites and it can cost up to $2,500 a session.

4. Reese Witherspoon: At 37-years-old, Witherspoon looks like she could be a teenager—and luckily for us, her regimen is easily replicated. She eats healthy and works out regularly, which are obviously crucial, but when it comes to her face she’s fairly low maintenance. Consistent hydrating moisturizer is essential for her—especially before applying makeup. According to her makeup artist, who told Style.com that she favors Chanel Hydramax Active Moisture Cream, which you can snag for $65—a small investment to look like her!

5. Gisele Bundchen: 32-year-old Brazilian bombshell supermodel Bundchen always makes sure to take care of her sensitive complexion, and that’s why she’s always so fresh-faced and stunning. She told Elle that a makeup artist once gave her Nelsons Acne Gel when she had a horrible pimple, and since then, she uses it. She also uses Lancome’s pink foaming cleanser to remove her makeup and Victoria’s Secret Total remover for her eyes. Does it make anyone else incredibly jealous that she barely pays anything for these products and is still so gorgeous?

6. Cate Blanchett: At 44, we can’t help but admire Blanchett’s perfect skin. Want to look like her? It’s simple. The British beauty swears by a range of SK-II products, like their Whitening Source Derm-Revival Mask and Facial Treatment Essence. No, it’s not cheap—but for a year-round glow that makes you look 20 years younger, we’d say it’s worth it.

7. Jennifer Lopez: At 43, Lopez is one of the world’s most beautiful women. Her secret? Sunscreen. Lopez always steps out in SPF 15 or higher, and she also indulges in Plazen Placenta Collagen Masks. This pricey (and controversial) cosmetic procedure takes hours, proving that it’s always worth it to spend a few extra hours to ensure your skin looks excellent.

8. Kate Moss: The 39-year-old model may be known for her hard partying lifestyle, but there’s a reason why she still looks fabulous, and that’s her sunscreen. Everyday, she lathers on SPF 50 sunscreen to maintain her youthful glow.

9. Sienna Miller: Not only is Miller our ultimate style crush, but her beauty regimen is completely accessible. Her primary tip? Get a good night’s sleep! In addition to being well-rested, Miller suggests products like Amorepacific ABC Serum.

10. Diane Kruger: It’s no secret that Kruger is one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. The starlet keeps up her appearance thanks to her favorite products, like Kiehl’s Blue Astringent Herbal Lotion which is perfect for her sensitive skin. She also suggests that you should never go to bed without removing your makeup. If it’s that simple to look that good, why wouldn’t you take her advice?!

