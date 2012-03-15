10 St. Patrick’s Day Manicures That Will Make You Green With Envy

I’ll admit that green isn’t my first choice when it comes to nail color, but after finding these charming St. Patrick’s Day manicures online, I may have had a change of heart. These 10 Patty’s Day themed manis were the pot of gold at the end of our web-rainbow.

With the perfect touch of gold and glitz and with just a dash of kelly green, these manicures scream Irish pride just in time for St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday. Adorned with white polka dots, rainbows, glitter tips and clover accents, these manicures are a charming way to dress up your nails this holiday without going too tacky.

Get ready for pints of green beer this weekend, and don’t be afraid to break out any secret nail art skills you’ve been hiding. Our advice? Paint your nails before the drinking begins.