10 of Spring’s Best New Drugstore Products

Every season we welcome the (sometimes overwhelming) amount of new products that are stocked on drugstore shelves. As we peruse the goodies, it’s hard to know what we’re going to fall in love with, because well, they’re drugstore products. And while we all know that we have brand loyalties and most specifically, product loyalties, it’s often hard to test a new product at a drugstore — or more specifically, impossible.
So, as the beauty afficianados that we know you all are, we research ahead of time to find out what we really want. Above are our top 10 drugstore picks that we know we’ll be stocking up on this spring (and think you should too).
This skin tone correcting primer not only looks fancy, but also smoothes and color corrects skin before you apply your makeup. (Almay Smart Shade Perfect Correct Primer, $13.99, walgreens.com)
CoverGirl's hottest new lip product has double the fun -- the dual sided lipstick lets you customize your lip color. (CoverGirl BlastFlipstick, $6.39, drugstore.com)
e.l.f. is making applying lotion oh-so-easy. If you're obsessed with sunscreen wipes, you'll fall in love with these vanilla and coconut scented lotion wipes. (e.l.f. Studio Lotion Wipes, $3, eyeslipsface.com)
Kate Moss' lipstick line for Rimmel London is hitting drugstores near you, and the pretty collection of colors are complete with sleek black packaging. (Rimmel London Kate Moss Lipstick Collection, $5.19, rimmellondon.com)
Maybelline's latest shadow has a budge-proof formula and bright spring-worthy shades to please every makeup-fanatic out there. (Maybelline Eye Studio Color Tattoo Shadow, $6.99, walgreens.com)
This blendable blushing powder features a natural plant extract that promotes a feeling of happiness, similar to that of endorphins. Flushed skin and a happiness? Yes, please! (Physicians Formula Happy Booster Glow & Mood Boosting Powder, $9.56, drugstore.com)
This shadow quad filled with the latest spring shades is the same one Olivia Wilde is modeling in the new Revlon ads, and well, we're a sucker for a great navy and nude combo. The brights will be fun to toy with as liners (or night-out shadows) too! (Revlon 12 Hour Colorstay Eyeshadow Quad in Inspired, $7.99, drugstore.com)
Sally Hansen's new bling-tastic polishes are just the right amount of glitter that you need, but more importantly the polish goes on smooth. (Sally Hansen Gem Crush Nail Color in Bling-Tastic, $6.99, walgreens.com)
Garnier's BB Cream is that epic product that we've always been waiting for. It brightens, hydrates, renews, protects and even provides coverage for your skin. (Garnier Skin Renew Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream, $12.99, cvs.com)
No one can ever have enough lip glosses for their collection, even if it's just a clear glossy one. There's no point in paying a lot of money for gloss that will just got lost in your many coat pockets or purses, so grab an New York Color and you're good to go. (NYC Kiss Gloss, $2.99, newyorkcolor.com)