10 Spring Nail Polishes For Any Occasion

With spring approaching, what better way to prepare for all the new activities to participate in than to switch up your nail polish colors! Lets face it, the navy blue nail polish you’ve been using week after week during winter needs to be put away. Spring is here, which means pastels and bright colors need to be seen on our fingers and toes (which also means you may want to book your pedicure appointment to fix those seriously abandoned feet).
Whether your going on a relaxing bike ride, catching an iced, yes iced, coffee with friends, or seeing a new movie on a rainy day: we have your polishes picked out. Flip through the slides to match the perfect shade for whatever festive plan you have for your spring day! Plus, check out our #nailcall posts to inspire some nail art to accompany your new mani. Don’t forget your nails need to defrost from winter too with fun new colors and be sure to comment below on your favorite!
Click to see a spring nail polish for every occasion!
When attending a garden party, these tips will steal all the attention away from the flowers. A gorgeous mint will make everyone stop and stare!
Butter London Nail Polish in Fiver, $15 sephora.com
It's wedding season again and this opaque light pink is perfect for a spring wedding.
Essie Nail Polish in Fiji, $8 essie.com
The weather finally allows for a picnic in the park and what better way to celebrate than with a lilac manicure?
Dior Nail Polish in Lilac 398, $24 sephora.com
When having a cookout or BBQ, opt for this bright color. Don't hesitate to match a table cloth to beautiful red.
Chanel Nail Polish in Red Le Vernis, $27 bloomingdales.com
For spring formals, a berry color will stand out among the rest. It compliments any skin tone perfectly.
OPI in Thats Berry Daring, $9 ulta.com
Camping is back and that means so is lemonade! Sip a fresh-squeezed glass while enjoying the wilderness, and your new manicure of course.
Orly in Lemonade, $8.50 amazon.com
Bike rides and matte finishes are two things that never get old. Go for a bright blue and hit the trail!
Zoya Matte Nail Polish in Phoebe, $8 zoya.com
A cantaloupe color is great for catching up with friends for lunch dates at a nearby cafe.
China Glaze Nail Polish in Peachy Keen, $7.50 ulta.com
When going to the zoo, these cheetah nail stickers are just a must.
Essie in Don't Cheetah On Me sleek sticks, $10.25 essie.com
April showers bring May flowers, and that is why the movies is perfect for a rainy day! Brighten up your day with some speckled nail polish in a bright white.
Deborah Lippmann in Polka Dots And Moonbeams, $19 lippmanncollection.com