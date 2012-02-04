StyleCaster
10 Spring Beauty Products for Under $10

Emma Sayles
by
Though we at Beauty High have been known to drop a pretty penny on our fave beauty products, that does not mean we don’t have our go-to lower priced loves. This spring, you can keep your bank account in a pleasant place with these inexpensive products as well as keeping yourself looking lovely for the warmer weather!

This travel friendly skincare duo fills in pores and creates a smooth palette as well as providing an illuminating finish that will give you a fresh looking face for spring.

(Fresh Prime & Glow, $10 at sephora.com)

This new gloss from CoverGirl is made from all natural ingredients and the color is fresh and pretty.

(CoverGirl Natureluxe Gloss Balm in Pinot, $5.99 at drugstore.com)

Give those stems some shine with all the adorable shorts and minis you're sure to be rockin' this spring!

(Michael Kors Leg Shine To Go, $10 at sephora.com)

Keep your lashes long and luxurious even during those May Showers!

(Maybelline Full 'N Soft Waterproof Mascara in Very Black, $5.27 at drugstore.com)

The perfect combo of pink and bronze for your cheeks for the sunny days this spring!

(Lorac Mini Tantalizer Baked Bronzer, $6 at ulta.com)

Keep these handy elastics on hand for your spring hairstyles: buns, braids, whatever!

(Snag Free Elastics, $3.50 at sephora.com)

This totally adorable and smell good lip balm provides a unique application and soft lips all day.

(EOS Smooth Sphere Lip Balm in Honeysuckle Honey, $3.29 at ulta.com)

This slightly sparkly and nude colored eyeshadow palatte can transition from day to night easily!

(L'Oreal HiP Studio Secrets Professional Bright Eye Shadow Duo in Flare, $6.39 at drugstore.com)

If you haven't had the time to get some sun in before the warm weather hits, go to the old standby of self tanner for those legs.

(L'Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Lotion, $7.59 at drugstore.com)

Orange is going to be huge in spring, and this member of Essie's Spring 2012 gives the bright color great homage.

(Nail Polish in Orange, It's Obvious!, $8 at essie.com)

