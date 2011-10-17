10 Spooky & Sweet DIY Halloween Nail Art Designs

I haven’t been this excited for a manicure since I was 12-years-old and I got roses painted on my thumbs. Nail art is back and there is no better reason to get creative than Halloween. But there is only so much black and orange that a person can handle, so I went to trusty ‘ol Tumblr to find the freshest and most creative DIY nail art manicures out there so you can try them at home.

Check out the slide show above for our favorite looks from this spooky season!