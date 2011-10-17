10 Spooky & Sweet DIY Halloween Nail Art Designs

I haven’t been this excited for a manicure since I was 12-years-old and I got roses painted on my thumbs. Nail art is back and there is no better reason to get creative than Halloween. But there is only so much black and orange that a person can handle, so I went to trusty ‘ol Tumblr to find the freshest and most creative DIY nail art manicures out there so you can try them at home.
Check out the slide show above for our favorite looks from this spooky season!
We love Fleury Rose's nail art creations so much that we had her come in to create her own in our studio. But when I saw this cobalt blue and lime green concoction I still had serious nail envy.
(fleuryrosenails.tumblr.com)
Simple with just a dose of gruesome. This bloody nail design is a chic and gory update to my normal fall red nail look.
(sareymonster.tumblr.com)
The driving force of this nail design may have been McQueen, but that only makes me love this look even more for Halloween!
(clarahnails.com)
If black just isn't your color why not try these cheeky nail designs in pastel for Halloween? A bit of a stray away from what I am used to, I think Halloween could do with a bit of sparkle.
(jeealee.tumblr.com)
Update your boring orange and black look with crackle nail polish. Virtually made for a holiday like this, this is a great way to still be chic while embracing the spirit of the holiday.
(scissor-happy.tumblr.com)
I am a huge proponent for "less is more," even when it comes to nails. A simple French manicure with orange glitter and a statement pumpkin is enough to get me in the Halloween mood.
(quitepolished.tumblr.com)
The best part about this look? The messier the better. Plus, 10 nails later and you will be a pro!
(naildiary.tumblr.com)