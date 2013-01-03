8 Spa Treatments to Cure Your Winter Blues

With the temperatures dropping at record rates (we’re freezing our butts off over here on the East coast) and the sad reality of our holiday vacations really being over, the winter blues have hit with full force. The days of hanging out and soaking up the sunshine with friends are long over, and we are now stuck huddled inside on the couch. Just in case you’re in need of a drastic mood-booster or stress reliever, we’ve decided that a weekend spa trip is in order.
From a relaxing mani/pedi to a full exfoliating body scrub, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite treatments that you need to try out this winter. They’ll help to ease your mind and get your body into tip-top shape because we all know that spring will jump up on us before we know it!
For some full body exfoliation, get a rubdown and rinse-off with a scrub infused with your choice of lemon+sage or blood orange+white pepper. (Bliss Spa Scrub Deluxe, $125, blissworld.com)
This two-hour service leaves you scrubbed from head-to-toe, with a foot rub, rain-shower-rinse, seaweed gel massage and body wrap and moisturizing elixir as well as facial treatments. (Elysian Cleanse, $335, Elysian Spa & Health Club Chicago/Waldorf Astoria)
Many spas offer a Vichy shower, but most don't do them justice. The Great Jones Spa's Red Flower Sento Treatment takes the Japanese influence to the next level, offering the entire 90-minute treatment in the Vichy shower purifying the skin with sea algae, rose oils and plum oils. (Great Jones Spa Red Flower Sento Treatment, $230, gjspa.com)
Manicurist Jin Soon Choi's namesake salon offers a Breath of Milk and Honey manicure and pedicure that helps to exfoliate and honestly just spoil your skin. (Jin Soon Hand and Foot Spa Breath of Milk and Honey Manicure and Pedicure, $28/$50, Jinsoon.com)
Mario Badescu is loved by celebrities around the world, and their facials prove their brand name. The deep-cleansing facial helps to reduce pores and give you glowing skin - but we recommend adding on the Vitamin C treatment, which helps to battle dryness and dehydration in the winter! (Mario Badescu Skin Care: European Facial plus Vitamin C add-on, $65 plus $35 add-on, mariobadescu.com)
Metamorphosis Day Spa's Aromatherapy Massage is the perfect way to get rid of stress. You can choose the oils that best suit your needs, and just relax as they rub the tension away. (Metamorphosis Day Spa Aromatherapy Massage, $125, metspa.com)
The Hydrating Body Wrap offered at Oasis Day Spa combines aloe vera and honey to help nourish and tone your skin – perfect for the winter when you get a bit too dry. (Oasis Day Spa Body Hydrating Wrap, $110, oasisdayspanyc.com)
Townhouse's Relaxation Massage is tailored to promote circulation while simultaneously relaxing you and releasing tension. (Townhouse Relaxation Massage, 60 Min/$135, townhousespa.com)