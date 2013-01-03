8 Spa Treatments to Cure Your Winter Blues

With the temperatures dropping at record rates (we’re freezing our butts off over here on the East coast) and the sad reality of our holiday vacations really being over, the winter blues have hit with full force. The days of hanging out and soaking up the sunshine with friends are long over, and we are now stuck huddled inside on the couch. Just in case you’re in need of a drastic mood-booster or stress reliever, we’ve decided that a weekend spa trip is in order.

From a relaxing mani/pedi to a full exfoliating body scrub, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite treatments that you need to try out this winter. They’ll help to ease your mind and get your body into tip-top shape because we all know that spring will jump up on us before we know it!