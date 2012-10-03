StyleCaster
10 Best Skull Manicures on Pinterest For Halloween

10 Best Skull Manicures on Pinterest For Halloween

We know October may have just begun but we’re already thinking about what kind of nail art we’re going to do for Halloween. From pumpkins to skulls to simple black and orange nails, we’ll probably be rocking the holiday on our nails all month long. Skulls are great for nail art, especially for beginners, because the most basic (but still super cute!) nails can be created with only black and white polish and little to no tools. There are also Halloween nail strips if you don’t have the time to paint ten skulls.

We searched Pinterest to bring you the top ten skull nail art designs to mimic for Halloween, or for any day actually. Try these designs at home and make sure to send us your nail art to @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall and you could be featured on the site!

Small black skulls over pink glittery polish is edgy and girlie. Photo via Pinterest

Continuing the skeleton from hand to the other is such a creative way to do the skull nail art! Photo via Pinterest

Doing all black nails then one detailed skeleton adds just the right touch. Photo via Pinterest

Do a glamorous take on the nail art by using black and gold. Photo via Pinterest 

These nails are inspired by the Alexander McQueen skull scarves and we love the addition of red. Photo via Pinterest

Using rhinestones for the skull makes them extra cute. Photo via Pinterest

You only need black and white polish to make these skull and crossbones nails! Photo via Pinterest

Make your skulls girlie by painting them with pink polish. Photo via Pinterest

These would be easy to mimic even without any nail art tools. Just use the nail polish brush to lightly sweep lines at the end of your nails. Photo via Pinterest

Adding a little rhinestone to each nail adds some bling to your skull and turns it into a pirate. Photo via Pinterest

