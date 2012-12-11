The 10 Best Red Nail Polish Shades

When it comes to nail polish, we’ve tried it all. From matte shades to leopard print to water marbling, we’re up for anything. But, we also love a great classic hue to paint on our nails as well, and when it comes to the classic there is nothing better than a simple red manicure. With the never-ending choices in the nail salons and beauty stores, it can be hard to choose the best reds for your salon visit (not that we’re complaining).
Above we’ve narrowed down some of the very best red nail polishes for you to make sure that you’ve tried out the best of the best, and to add to your home supply if you’re a fun of the good ‘ol DIY. Plus, when you’re in a hurry for a clean and quick manicure at your neighborhood salon, now you’ll know what shade to reach for. Let us know in the comments section below what your go-to red is!
Click through for our picks of the best reds!
Chanel is obviously well-known for their on-trend seasonal shades, and this season their new release is Malice, a gorgeous deep red with a hint of shimmer. Clearly a must-have. (Chanel Le Vernis in Malice, $26, nordstrom.com)
Dior's glossy, deep and cool red shade is perfect for the holiday season (and is clearly a classic shade you can wear year-round). (Dior Vernis in Massai Red, $23, sephora.com)
Essie's She's Pampered is a bright and fun red shade for any time of year. (Essie in She's Pampered, $8, essie.com)
Illamasqua deep red shade in Throb is that perfect blood red for the colder months. (Illamsqua in Throb, $13, illamasqua.com)
Manicurist Jin Soon's new lacquer line's high-quality nail polish has rich hues and long-lasting shades. This bright cherry red shade called Coquette is one of our faves. (Jin Soon in Coquette, $18, us.spacenk.com)
If you were one of the lucky ones to score some of MAC Cosmetics' Carine Roitfeld collection, use this bottle sparingly. The Underfire Red is the perfect oxblood shade (the "it" color of the season) and will take you well into the spring. (MAC Cosmetics Carine Roitfeld in Underfire Red, $17.50, nordstrom.com)
Nails Inc, the Brit brand well-known for their fun shades has a tried-and-true bright red that can be worn all year long. (Nails Inc. in Tate, $9.50, sephora.com)
NARS' shimmery red shade has that perfect touch of glitz (think a more subdued version of Dorothy's shoes from the Wizard of Oz). (NARS Cosmetics Nail Polish in Rouge Andalou, $18, narscosmetics.com)
Always a go-to when it comes to nail color, OPI's I'm Not Really a Waitress Red, is that just right cherry red shade. (OPI in I'm Not Really a Waitress Red, $8, drugstore.com)
Nail brand RGB (known for being a 3-free brand) wins us over every time with their strong hues and staying power. This classic red shade is once again vivid and right on par with the brand, and a winner in our book. (RGB Cosmetics in Classic Red, $16, rgbcosmetics.com)