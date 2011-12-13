10 Quirky & Essential Beauty Gifts For Under $20 This Season

All because you’re sticking to a budget this holiday, doesn’t mean you can’t get original and creative this holiday season. We’ve scoured the web for some chic, cheap and quirky beauty treats to give this season that are perfect for all the different women in your life.
From novelty items to essential vanity products, these gifts will be sure to please your friends and your wallet!
When shopping for cosmetic bags nothing beats a Target price. Get all three of these chic beauty bags for less then $17! Fill them up with lip glosses or give them as a complete set, either way that lucky person in your life will love it!
(Contents Navy Cosmetic Bags 3 Pc Pouch Set Navy, $16.99, target.com)
The perfect gift for the chapstick addict in your life, this balm tin from Rosebud will leave lips kissable throughout the new year.
(Rosebud Perfume Co. Three Layers of Lavish Lip Balm, $16, drugstore.com)
Who says a nail file can't be luxurious? The nail guru in your life will love these animal print, furry nail files! One side rough and the other side furry, these nail files will add a whole new level of chicness to any manicure bag.
(Furry Nail Files, $2, tags.com)
Taking your daily vitamins just got a lot cooler with this vintage-inspired pill box. This Novelty Vitamin Holder will make it easy to carry around your daily dose of vitamin C and the built in mirror doubles as a compact.
(Novelty Vitamin Holder, $7, tags.com)
We love Stila pocket palettes for not only their limited edition colors, helpful how-to guides, built in mirror, but also their affordable price! The colorful design doesn't hurt much either.
(Stila Pocket Palette, $14, urbanoutfitters.com)
You'd be amazed at how many women go without a vanity mirror. Applying your lipstick in the reflection of a car window is NOT acceptable. So for that beauty challenged woman in your life, provide her with the gift that keeps giving- a Conair Round Mirror.
(Conair Round Mirror, $19.99, target.com)
It may not look like the most glamorous gift under the tree, but I for one always appreciate a new toothbrush, especially one as pretty as this. This Natural Soft Bristle Striped Toothbrush is the perfect gift for the girl in your life who is all about the details. Because when your bathroom sink looks perfect you can concur the world... in my book anyway.
(Natural Soft Bristle Striped Toothbrush, $5, tags.com)
This three piece Thymes Frasier Fir candle set is a huge score in our minds. This is one of our favorite scents, plus you get three for the price of one, with money to spare!
(Thymes Frasier Fir Candle Set, $15, tags.com)
Cheeky and sweet, this cupcake case manicure set makes doing your nails easy on the go and fun. All you need for perfect nails is inside the cupcake shaped travel kit, just make sure to let your nails dry before you try eating any real cupcakes.
(Sweeter than a Cupcake Manicure Set, $7.99, modcloth.com)
Painting nails will be that much sweeter when it comes out of such a pretty bottle. This Anna Sui nail color is the perfect tidbit to give to anyone who just appreciates pretty things.
(Anna Sui Nail Color, $15, urbanoutfitters.com)