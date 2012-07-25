10 Products to Steal From Your Boyfriend

Next time you are at your boyfriend’s place and you happen to be running late, don’t sweat it! A little known secret is that you can use men’s products after all. Although he probably won’t have the same extensive makeup collection that you do, he will definitely still have products that work just as well or ever better than yours at home.
Not only will these be effective, they will save you money since you won’t have to go out and purchase a travel set of everything you have at home. Deodorant is something that everyone should have in their medicine cabinet. Men’s antiperspirants are actually great for women as well – they smell better than the typical girly-scented ones and you won’t have worry about being sweaty in the summer heat. The best kept secret is that men’s razors and shaving cream typically work better than the women’s brand razors. They have more blades which equals a closer, smoother shave. Another product that can be useful is a styling gel or pomade. They are great for smoothing out flyaways and adding texture to your hair.
So, don’t hesitate to rummage through his medicine cabinet. He is sure to have some great products that you probably over looked before. Click through the slideshow above to get the skinny on what you can snag from your man.
This body wash is great to share with your boyfriend. Not only can it be used to to get your body clean, but can also be used as a hand soap. (Malin + Goetz Rum Hand (and Body) Wash, $20, Malinandgoetz.com)
Using a men's deodorant will offer you stronger protection than a normal woman's antiperspirant. (Burt's Bees Natural Deodorant for Men, $7, Burtsbees.com)
A mini hair trimmer is handy to get rid of those pesky stray hairs. (Wahl Mini Pro Hair Clipper, $15, Target.com)
There is nothing like spritzing on a little of your man's cologne on in the morning to serve as a subtle reminder of him throughout the day. (Ralph Lauren Polo Blue, $58, Sephora.com)
This thick shaving cream is a staple in all men's showers. It works better than women's shaving cream and is a lot cheaper. (Barbasol Thick and Rich Shaving Cream, $1.59, CVS.com)
Next time you are over at your beau's house, use a little of his pomade to smooth out any flyaways. (Redken Polish Up Pomade, $16, Drugstore.com)
Men's face scrubs tend to be more abrasive, which will leave your face extra clean. (Jack Black Face Buff Energizing Scrub, $18, Sephora.com)
A man's razor is the best kept secret. Try one next time you are at your boyfriend's house for your closest shave ever. (Gillette Fusion Razor, $9.47, Amazon.com)
An aftershave balm is great for soothing any razor burn or ingrown hairs. (Shaveworks The Cool Fix, $25, Sephora.com)
Men's products tend to be more straightforward. This moisturizer provides intense hydration for your face and also gives you SPF protection. (Clinique M Protect SPF 21, $25, Sephora.com)