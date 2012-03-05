10 Product Tips You’ll Need For Color-Treated Hair

Nowadays it seems like everybody hasdyed their hair in some way. And with all of this chemically treated hair, the main issue seems to be trying to find the right haircare products to keep that color in tact for as long as possible. Between bleaching compounds and dye chemicals, we need to be conscious about what we put in our hair to prevent over-drying from the moisture zapping coloring treatments.

We’ve compiled ten of our favorite hair products that are perfect for those with color-treated hair to ensure that your color and your dime is stretched as far as it can go.