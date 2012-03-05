10 Product Tips You’ll Need For Color-Treated Hair

Nowadays it seems like everybody hasdyed their hair in some way. And with all of this chemically treated hair, the main issue seems to be trying to find the right haircare products to keep that color in tact for as long as possible. Between bleaching compounds and dye chemicals, we need to be conscious about what we put in our hair to prevent over-drying from the moisture zapping coloring treatments.
We’ve compiled ten of our favorite hair products that are perfect for those with color-treated hair to ensure that your color and your dime is stretched as far as it can go.
Not only was this shampoo voted by Instyle as the best shampoo for color treated hair, it is so intensely moisturizing that you can even use it everyday! (Washing your hair everyday? Unheard of for those of us with color treated hair.)
(Rene Furterer Okara Shampoo/Restructuring and Protective Mask & Conditioner, $23 each at drugstore.com)
One way to ensure long-lasting color is to cut back on using too much heat on your hair during styling. Try using a micro-fiber hair drying towel. They absorb more moisture than regular bath towels and make it possible for you to apply less heat during your styling session.
(Try Aquis Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel, $15.30 at drugstore.com)
We're big believers in the power of Moroccan Oil, and this mask is great to use once a week or every other week for added moisture and shine!
(Moroccan Oil Restorative Hair Mask, $41 at beautycollection.com)
Two words: avoid chlorine. Though a dip in the pool can be very refreshing, it certainly isn't for your hair (color-treated or not). The chemicals in the chlorine treated pool can turn your perfectly colored hair green. To avoid this, use a swim cap, or use lemon juice on your hair afterwords to get the chlorine out.
We're not going to lie, hair straighteners can be a saving grace in fixing your 'do but it's also very damaging particularly to color treated hair that is lacking in moisture. Try an iron that has temperature control so you're not always frying your hair.
(Sedu Pro Ionic Ceramic Tourmaline Flat Iron, $99 at folica.com)
Make sure to be easy on your hair when brushing and detangling. Color-treated hair tends to be weaker so you want a brush that will do the job right and gently.
(Mason Pearson Handy Mixed Bristle Brush, $120 at anthropologie.com)
When looking for a styling mousse, try and find one that will add moisture to your hair.
(Condition 3-in-1 Mousse Moisturizing, Extra Care Moisturizing, $2.99 at drugstore.com)
Simple advice: don't wash your hair everyday! You strip your hair of it's essential oils when you wash too often, and the main issue with color treated hair is a lack of moisture. A dry shampoo is a good temporary fix for oily roots!
So you're still able to suds up without getting your hair wet, just snag a shower cap from your mom. They may look dorky, but they are definitely effective.
(Body Benefits Vinyl Shower Cap, $2.29 at drugstore.com)
Don't be afraid of a good leave-in conditioner. They are just another way to add moisture to your color-treated hair.
(Bumble and Bumble Leave in Conditioner, $12 at sephora.com)