10 Pastel Manicures To Try This Spring

While I’ll be the first to admit that I am a bit of a red mani die-hard, I do appreciate a pastel polish every now and then. But besides the Essie Mint Candy Apple polish phenomenon, I am always at a loss when it comes to picking out the perfect shade for my tips come the warmer weather.

Then I discovered Pinterest, which is chalk-full of inspiring images. Here are some of my favorite pastel nail looks to try this season:

Rainbow Hued: A different color on every nail could be overwhelming in a highly pigmented polish, but is perfect for the pastel trend. Coat each tip with a different pastel hue for a stunning result.

Matte Finish: A matte top coat can create a beautiful effect with a pastel polish. Plus, it brings out your summer tan.

Special Effects: Marbling or strips, adding a touch of dimension to your pastel polish is a great way to take it from boring to high fashion.

Take a look at the slideshow above and be sure to tell me what pastel manicure you’re going to try this season!