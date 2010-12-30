10 Party-Perfect Polishes To Rock On New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is that one night a year when we can pretty much get away with wearing anything we want. No one will judge you for busting out that over-the-top sequin dress or even for going bare-leg in 30 degree weather because after all, it’s New Year’s right? But why should your wardrobe get to have all the fun? This is the night to pull out all the stops, from hair and makeup down to your fingernails. That being said, our friends over at Daily Makeover have rounded up 10 party-perfect polishes that will take your New Year’s Eve look to the next level.
Nothing says opulence quite like a metallic golden nail. This über-gilt polish is positively loaded with heavy metal shimmer. It's how glitter gets grown-up.
Dior Vernis in Czarina Gold, $21, dior.com
A classic red nail is always in style because it makes any outfit look sophisticated and put together. We love this cranberry hue for it's pretty metallic finish and it's jaw-dropping price it's only a dollar!
E.L.F. Nail Polish in Red Velvet, $1, eyeslipsface.com
This neutral polish may look demure in the bottle, but it packs a fashionable punch once it's on your nails. It has pearlescent gold and pink shimmer that turns the creamy oyster shade into a dynamic, multi-dimensional color in different lighting. Perfect for the girl who wants to make a splash, but doesn't want her nails to look garish.
Rescue Beauty Lounge Jane Nail Polish, $18, rescuebeauty.com
En route to a party and didn't have time to do your nails? Pop this plum polish in your clutch--you can do a full manicure in five minutes flat! Its fast-drying formula gives you sexy, opaque color that dries in just 60 seconds!
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Fast Dry Nail Colour in Uptempo Plum, $4.95, ulta.com
Send your nails on a virtual vacation with this light and airy nail color. The fluid aqua hue brings to mind an afternoon spent lolling on the sand at some exclusive tropical resort.
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Riva, $27, chanel.com
Layer this shimmery clear top coat over a metallic gold polish to create a fiery effect. The clear polish is infused with vibrant red shimmer flecks that add warmth and depth to the gold polish. Apply it alone to add a subtle scarlet flash to your nails.
CND Effects in Scarlet Shimmer, $11, cnd.com
Add some molten metal to your manicure with this high-shine hue. The copper polish is jam-packed with shimmer to give your fingers a foiled look that tells everyone you're ready to party hearty.
Rococo Nail Apparel Molten Lava Nail Polish in Metal Jacket, $16.50, spacenk.com
This black cherry polish is anything but ordinary. It dries to a waxy finish, similar to dried candle wax, that gives nails a dark, edgy vibe. Pair it with tough accessories like leather, studs and menswear-inspired pieces to create a vampy vixen look.
Ginger + Liz Royal Flush, $12, gingerandliz.com
This celestial shade features chunky glitter in shades of ice blue and silver. Apply it to nails to create a sequined look that's party-ready. With nails like these, who needs a disco ball?
Lippmann Collection Nail Color in Today Was A Fairytale, $20, beauty.com
Dip your digits in hot cocoa! Dark chocolate hues are super-trendy right now and this rich brown shade is a hip and unexpected way to dress up nails. The dark brown shade is infused with red pearl that gives fingers a warm and cozy feel. MAC Nail Lacquer in Style Clan, $13, maccosmetics.com