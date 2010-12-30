10 Party-Perfect Polishes To Rock On New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is that one night a year when we can pretty much get away with wearing anything we want. No one will judge you for busting out that over-the-top sequin dress or even for going bare-leg in 30 degree weather because after all, it’s New Year’s right? But why should your wardrobe get to have all the fun? This is the night to pull out all the stops, from hair and makeup down to your fingernails. That being said, our friends over at Daily Makeover have rounded up 10 party-perfect polishes that will take your New Year’s Eve look to the next level.