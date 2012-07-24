10 Most Noteworthy Etsy Beauty Shops

If you are like us, we love when we find new places to shop, especially on one of our favorite sites, Etsy. With so many creative people making amazing and beautiful homemade products, it is almost impossible for us to not break the bank. From organic soaps, to perfumes that last all day, Etsy has it all in the realm of beauty. So take some time today and search through some of the many beauty shops there.
To make it even better, we have compiled 10 of the most noteworthy Etsy stores that you need to check out in the slideshow above. With great costumer service and even better products, you will want to grab everything you see. Make sure to drop us a comment below and let us know what you will be buying!
ElegantRoseBoutique has a wide range of natural soaps, bath bombs, butters and a lot more! Take a peak the next time you have some free time.
Take a much needed break after your work day and look through GardenApothecary's store with wonderful products like yummy smelling scrubs.
KhushiOrganics is a wonderful place to find bath salts and other organic beauty products.
Plumvalleynotions is the perfect place to shop to find mineral eyeshadows that are super rich in color.
EpicallyEpicSoap has everything from super portable solid lotion to some of the most colorfully packaged soap we have ever seen!
Fall in love with a wide array of beauty products from good4you.
Yummy lip tints are just the start to what themefragrance has to offer.
DarlingDivaPolish is our go to store to find the perfect sparkle nail polish. There are so many -- we want them all!
Zria is a great place to find organic skin care like hair oils and face clarifiers.
Treat yourself to some perfume, lotion, or any of the other wonderful products from OliviaMorgana.