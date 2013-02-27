10 New Fragrances for Spring You Need Now

When spring rolls around, we can’t help but smell the love in the air. Love and, of course, the new fragrances we’ll be testing out. After getting a whiff of the perfumes making their debut this coming season, we’ve rounded out our top 10 favorites that we’re undoubtedly going to be spritzing come March.
From fields of flowers to pops of cherry, theses scents are sure to make this year’s spring more memorable than your last. Some of our favorite brands have created new aromas that are keeping us on our toes. From Tocca to Juicy Couture to Philosophy, these trusted fragrance companies have put together some great smelling products. Be sure to try out these perfumes and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Click through to find out which scents you need to get your hands on this spring.
Flash by Jimmy Choo is sure to be a must have for this spring. The scent has a white floral base and notes of pink pepper, tangerine, and strawberry; leaving you with the feeling of a fresh spring day.
(Jimmy Choo Flash, Available March 2013, Nordstrom)
Balenciaga has done it again debuting their new perfume Florabotanica this spring. With a rose scented base, this is meant to smell like the rare flowers of a botanical garden.
(Balenciaga Florabotanica, $125, Sephora)
Beyonce introduces this new perfume Pulse to give every woman the chance to feel energetic and powerful. Spritz this on and you'll practically be dancing like Mrs. Carter.
(Pulse by Beyonce, $59, Macys.com)
Chloe's new perfume See captures the personality of a feminine and playful woman. Notes of jasmine and vanilla keep you addicted to the scent.
(See by Chloe, $58, Macys.com)
This darling bottle of Love perfume by Coach is sure to be a hit this season. The scent is meant to resemble two soul mates intertwined into one, and it doesn't get much cuter than this.
(Coach Love Perfume, $72, Sephora)
This fun scent is great for bike rides or picnics in the park. Cherry In The Air by Escada is flirty and special, ideal for spring.
(Escada Cherry in the Air, $56, Sephora)
Free spirited and punk rock-inspired, Couture La La from Juicy Couture is a mix between a bit of danger and a bit of femininity, a combination we love.
(Juicy Couture Couture La La, $70, Sephora)
This bottle looks like a bouquet of flowers and smells like one too. Amour I Love You perfume by Kenzo makes you feel as eye catching as its packaging.
(Kenzo Amour I Love You, $56, Sephora)
Philosophy launched this spring fragrance to make you feel as though you're running through a field of flowers. Embrace your inner child and give this perfume a spritz.
(Philosophy Field of Flowers, $37.50, Sephora)
One of our favorite brands, Tocca, created this floral scent called Liliana. This blooming perfume leaves you with a golden sparkle so you'll be radiating all night.
(Tocca Liliana, $68, Sephora)