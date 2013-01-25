10 Must-Have Products to Help Maintain Your Hair Color At Home

Hair color is an expensive investment. After months spent selecting your perfect shade and hours in the chair, you walk out feeling like a million dollars (and sometimes that feels like it’s about the amount you spent on it).
Which is why home maintenance is absolutely essential to protect your gorgeous mane. Call it an insurance policy for your brand-new ‘do, but you’ll need to have the proper products on hand to make sure your hair is glowing, gorgeous and looking all sorts of brand new as long as you can. Here are our favorites that can do just that.
Find out all of the products you should be stocking up on to make your time between salon visits a bit longer.
One of the best tricks to preserving hair color at home is to continually add color back to your hair when you can. These genius conditioners are formulated to not only care for your color-treated hair, but to deposit tiny amounts each time you use them for an added boost without booking an appointment.
Ted Gibson Individual Color Conditioners in Captivating Copper, Glimmering Gold and Brazen Brown, $26.95, folica.com
Protecting color when cleansing can be tricky business, especially without stripping or dulling your precious investment. This cleansing oil is sulfate-free and silicone-free and cleanses with a combination of sunflower and coconut oils to remove surface dirt and replenish much-needed moisture and vibrancy to your processed strands.
Pureology Precious Oil Shamp'Oil, $29, ulta.com
Need shine? Check. Need moisture replenishment? Check. This gorgeous mixture of essential oils helps replace lost moisture and incredible radiance to color-treated hair. Plus, you will want to touch and smell your hair all day. This product is amazing.
Kerastase Elixir Ultime The Imperial, $54, kerastase-usa.com
Even though your hair color might not be natural (even though it's YOURS, since you paid for it), your hair routine post-service might best be as close to nature as you can get. This four-part system infuses hair with plant-based, certified organic ingredients like larch tree and green tea extracts to cleanse gently, infuse much-needed moisture and natural sun protection and resist fading. Yep, it's that good.
Aveda Color Conserve Set, $86, aveda.com
Styling color-treated hair can be tricky business. This illuminating cream gives your hair color new life and lit-from-within shine. As in, highlights and color look like you just stepped out of the chair that morning. Genius product, really.
Fekkai Salon Technician Highlight Care Illuminating Cream, $25, fekkai.com
Deep conditioners come and go, but this gorgeous deep conditioner utilizes Musk Rose Oil to deeply penetrate color-treated strands for incredible shine and radiance. Slather it on once a week for results so good your colorist might think you're cheating on them.
Shu Uemura Full Shimmer Illuminating Treatment Masque, $68, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com
Another major concern of colored hair is brittle strands, particularly if you're getting a little lazy with the daily care routine. This precious oil softening masque penetrates deeply to fortify colored strands from the inside out. Use once a week for best results, but definitely pull it out in case of emergency.
Pureology Precious Oil Softening Hair Masque, $36.39, amazon.com
You want to protect your investment and you also want gorgeous, shiny hair, so why not use one product for both? This unique, dual formula product creates a top layer of protection that creates shine and prevents damage along with a paraben-free base formula for hydration and static-fighting moisture. It's a detangler, it's a protective shine spray, it's a miracle.
BIOLAGE Colortherapie Shine Shake Spray, $14, salons nationwide
Blonde hair needs a little extra-special love to not turn brassy or faded. This gorgeous product lines helps define blonde strands and lend multi-dimensional shine to all shades of blonde, from platinum and beyond.
Redken Blonde Glam hair care line, $44.95, amazon.com
Finally, a leave-in conditioner is oh-so important when protecting and caring for color-treated strands. This hair care essential utilizes sunflower extract to give solar protection from fading, free radicals and from most of life in general. It also contains wheat proteins and olive oil to help protect and soothe treated strands. In short, it's a miracle worker.
Davines Glorifying Color Protective Treatment, $26, barneys.com