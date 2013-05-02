10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For Under $25

Mother’s Day is around the corner (head’s up for those who’ve forgotten, it’s on May 12) and now’s the ideal time to find the perfect present for your mom. Though it’s lovely to buy lavish gifts for your mom (and it’s great if you can afford it), sometimes you’re strapped for cash and need to aim for a lesser priced gift. Just because you’re spending less, that doesn’t mean the gift will be any less appreciated, and we’ve put together a list of 10 mother’s day gift ideas that will touch your mom’s heart and keep your wallet happy.
From personalized candle holders to an aromatherapy sleep mask, these gift ideas will have your mom excited. Take a look through the gift ideas above and let us know which you’ll be getting for your mom in the comments below!
More Mother’s Day Ideas From Beauty High:
Last Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That’ll Make Mom Smile
Gift Guide: Mother’s Day Beauty Indulgences
Last Minute Spa Gift: Currant Affairs Pedicure From Eve Salon
We guarantee your mom will be head over heels for this "I heart Mom" lavender gift set. How adorable!
(I Heart Mom Lavender Gift Set, $23, Etsy.com)
Pick out a scent you love and find the rollerball version, like this rose fragrance from Jurlique.
(Jurlique Essence of Rose Roll-On Fragrance Oil, $22, Beauty.com)
If your mom is a manicure maven, treat her to a mini set of pastel nail polish, one of the season's biggest nail trends.
(The New Black Soft Touch Three Piece Set, $14, Sephora.com)
For a sentimental moment, get a picture frame candle holder (and candle) to personalize your gift and warm your mom's heart.
(Yankee Candle Photo Frame, $14.99, Yankeecandle.com)
There's nothing more refreshing than a glass of iced tea, and your mom will love indulging in this assorted collection of iced teas.
(Kusmi Tea Paris Iced Teas, $21.95, Birchbox.com)
Moms who need to relax will love this adorable aromatherapy eye pillow.
(Lavender Aromatherapy Eye Pillow, $15, Etsy.com)
We're all about organizing beauty products in a cute way, and this floral print beauty box is perfect for some spring cleaning.
(Sonia Kashuk Floral Print Beauty Organizer, $24.99, Target.com)
How adorable are these macaron trinket boxes? We want one in every color and we know your mom will love them, too.
(Chambre de Sucre Macaron Limoge Trinket Boxes, $13.95, Birchbox.com)
Warm weather calls for fruity, citrus scents, so treat your mom for the season with Weleda's Indulgent Lotion Kit.
(Weleda Indulgent Lotion Kit, $13.50, Drugstore.com)
The best way to a woman's heart is through chocolate, and if your mom is anything like the moms we know, she'll love this bath set.
(Chocomania Deluxe Shower, Scrub and Moisture Set, $15, Thebodyshop-USA.com)