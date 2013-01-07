10 New Makeup Looks to Try in 2013

With the welcoming of the new year, and the constant making of new resolutions, it is the perfect time to also change up your beauty look. Although it may be a bit early to officially switch over to the spring trends, we can certainly find inspiration from them to start trying out as we begin 2013. We saw a ton of gorgeous beauty looks on the spring 2013 runways, from bold matte lips at Jason Wu to pencil-thin colored liner at Timo Weiland.

This year it’s all about making a statement by just playing up one part of your face, whether that be your eyes, lips or even your brows. Decide which part of your face you like to make the focal point (or switch it up from day to day) and start experimenting with a variety of new looks. Click through the slides above to get some inspiration, and let us know in the comments section below which beauty looks you’ll be trying out this year!