10 New Makeup Looks to Try in 2013

With the welcoming of the new year, and the constant making of new resolutions, it is the perfect time to also change up your beauty look. Although it may be a bit early to officially switch over to the spring trends, we can certainly find inspiration from them to start trying out as we begin 2013. We saw a ton of gorgeous beauty looks on the spring 2013 runways, from bold matte lips at Jason Wu to pencil-thin colored liner at Timo Weiland.
This year it’s all about making a statement by just playing up one part of your face, whether that be your eyes, lips or even your brows. Decide which part of your face you like to make the focal point (or switch it up from day to day) and start experimenting with a variety of new looks. Click through the slides above to get some inspiration, and let us know in the comments section below which beauty looks you’ll be trying out this year!
All About the Lips: The bold lip isn't anything new, but definitely take a cue from the runways this season, like what was seen at Giles Deacon. The nude face and ultra-hued lip makes for quite the focal point.
Bold Lids: A metallic sheen on the eyes can be quite the statement, and the girls who walked the runways at Chanel showed us how to use soft metals to our advantage. Pair a bold metallic eye with a soft pink lip, and remember – layer with a delicate hand and build until you have the look you desire!
Barely There: Nude makeup looks have been a runway trend for seasons now, but this spring 2013 we saw them go up a notch with small updates. Keep your skin absolutely flawless (and either matte or dewy, the choice is yours!) and add just a pencil-thin line of black liner or lush lashes.
A Touch Of Pink: Donna Karan sent her models down the runways with rings of pink around their eyes this season. While no one could really pull this off for everyday life, try experimenting with the bright shade with a touch of shimmery pink liner layered with black liner.
Statement Lashes: Having long, luscious lashes is something that pretty much every girl aspires to. The models at Gucci's spring 2013 show emphasized their top lashes, layering falsies on the top and adding just a touch of mascara to the bottom.
It's A Mod, Mod World: Marc Jacobs' show had a ton of Edie Sedgwick (and mod) influences and we loved how the bold brows and pale lip only helped to highlight the mod liner. Graphic liner will be a trend this season, and while you may not be drawing on the middle of your eyelids, take a cue from Jacobs' show and smudge your liner our past your lids.
Matte Lips: Keep your lips exfoliated and moisturized ladies, because matte lips are still in. Jason Wu's two-toned matte lip was a show-stopper, and the matte look is still a great way to show off a bold hue.
Get Grunge-y: Dick Page, the makeup artist at Marc by Marc Jacobs, literally told the editors backstage that the makeup look was almost like you had "spit on your hands and rubbed underneath your eyes." Not that we're saying you should be sleeping in your makeup or anything – we're just recommending that you smudge it all together a bit more, for that slept-in, effortless look.
Color In The Lines: As much as we may be saying graphic liner is in, so is colored liner. Timo Weiland's models were seen sporting soft shadow highlighted with a thin line of colored liner. This look is an easy way to take the trend of colored liner to the streets.
All About The Brows: The bold brow isn't going anywhere, so stop over-plucking! Invest in a great brow kit, and when you fill in your brows, start slow. Layering is key here – it's easier to add more than it is to take away.