10 Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern

by
Photo: ImaxTree

We live for a juicy, ultra-nourishing night cream, but when we’re outside going about our day, the ideal moisturizer goes light on the heavy ingredients. With the impending summer weather, the need for a lightweight formula is pretty much nonnegotiable. And as we all know, once the weather changes, so does our skin’s needs. We’re no longer looking for something that’ll shield our skin from harsh winds, cold, and snow.

MORE: 17 Ways to Cool Off Your Skin This Summer

Instead, we’re switching to a formula that minimizes the clogging of pores, but still provides an ample amount of moisture. And whether you’ve got dry skin, redness, or hyperpigmentation, sun protection is a top-line must and the reason most of our favorites contain SPF. If you’re overwhelmed by the challenge of having to choose just one among a never-ending list of options, ahead are 10 top-rated lightweight moisturizers that tackle the most common skin concerns.

STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | PCA Skin Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF 30
For Dryness: PCA Skin Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF 30

The main hydrator in this moisturizer is sodium hyaluronate, which holds 1,000 times its weight in water.

About $36 on Amazon

Photo: PCA Skin
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Glo Skin Beauty Oil Control Emulsion
For Oily Skin: Glo Skin Beauty Oil Control Emulsion

Using a blend of humectants and antioxidants, this ultra-light moisturizer controls shine as it nourishes the skin.

About $44 on Amazon

Photo: Glo Skin Beauty
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Kora Organics Soothing Moisturizer
For Sensitive Skin: Kora Organics Soothing Moisturizer

Certified organic evening primrose and avocado oils, along with chamomile and lavender extracts soothe the skin, while sodium hyaluronate, a natural hyaluronic acid, hydrates.

$48 at Kora Organics

Photo: Kora Organics
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Paula's Choice LEAR Regular Strength Daily Skin Clearing Treatment
For Acne-Prone Skin: Paula's Choice LEAR Regular Strength Daily Skin Clearing Treatment

A lightweight matte lotion, made with 2.5 percent benzoyl peroxide to fight acne and plant extracts to soothe and smooth skin as it's being treated.

$18 at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Cream
For Firming: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Cream

Ceramides, or the lipid molecules that hold skin cells together, are what make this hydrator a must-try when your skin starts to lose its plumpness.

About $75 on Amazon

Photo: Elizabeth Arden
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme
For Dullness: Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme

Three sources of vitamin C come together to nourish the skin, as well as add vibrancy to a dull-looking complexion.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Ole Henriksen
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Clinique Even Better Skin Tone Correcting Moisturizer SPF 20
For Uneven Complexion: Clinique Even Better Skin Tone Correcting Moisturizer SPF 20

This oil-free cream brightens as its powerhouse ingredients also break up darkening skin on the face.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Clinique
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20
For Redness: Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20

Formulated with licorice extract, allantoin, and caffeine, this soothing moisturizer calms irritated skin and is also hypoallergenic.

$11.49 at Walmart

Photo: Cetaphil
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Tatcha The Water Cream
For Smoother Texture: Tatcha the Water Cream

The Japanese wild rose in this oil-free formula tightens pores while Japanese leopard lily gently clarifies the skin.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern | Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
For Coverage: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

This award-winning multitasker coats the skin in a soft wash of color, while also delivering hyaluronic acid (moisture) and SPF (sun protection).

$45 at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier

