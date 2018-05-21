10 Lightweight Moisturizers for Every Skin Concern

We live for a juicy, ultra-nourishing night cream, but when we’re outside going about our day, the ideal moisturizer goes light on the heavy ingredients. With the impending summer weather, the need for a lightweight formula is pretty much nonnegotiable. And as we all know, once the weather changes, so does our skin’s needs. We’re no longer looking for something that’ll shield our skin from harsh winds, cold, and snow.
Instead, we’re switching to a formula that minimizes the clogging of pores, but still provides an ample amount of moisture. And whether you’ve got dry skin, redness, or hyperpigmentation, sun protection is a top-line must and the reason most of our favorites contain SPF. If you’re overwhelmed by the challenge of having to choose just one among a never-ending list of options, ahead are 10 top-rated lightweight moisturizers that tackle the most common skin concerns.
For Dryness: PCA Skin Hydrator Plus Broad Spectrum SPF 30
The main hydrator in this moisturizer is sodium hyaluronate, which holds 1,000 times its weight in water.
About $36 on Amazon
Photo:
PCA Skin
For Oily Skin: Glo Skin Beauty Oil Control Emulsion
Using a blend of humectants and antioxidants, this ultra-light moisturizer controls shine as it nourishes the skin.
About $44 on Amazon
Photo:
Glo Skin Beauty
For Sensitive Skin: Kora Organics Soothing Moisturizer
Certified organic evening primrose and avocado oils, along with chamomile and lavender extracts soothe the skin, while sodium hyaluronate, a natural hyaluronic acid, hydrates.
$48 at Kora Organics
Photo:
Kora Organics
For Acne-Prone Skin: Paula's Choice LEAR Regular Strength Daily Skin Clearing Treatment
A lightweight matte lotion, made with 2.5 percent benzoyl peroxide to fight acne and plant extracts to soothe and smooth skin as it's being treated.
$18 at Paula's Choice
Photo:
Paula's Choice
For Firming: Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Lift & Firm Day Cream
Ceramides, or the lipid molecules that hold skin cells together, are what make this hydrator a must-try when your skin starts to lose its plumpness.
About $75 on Amazon
Photo:
Elizabeth Arden
For Dullness: Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Gel Creme
Three sources of vitamin C come together to nourish the skin, as well as add vibrancy to a dull-looking complexion.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Ole Henriksen
For Uneven Complexion: Clinique Even Better Skin Tone Correcting Moisturizer SPF 20
This oil-free cream brightens as its powerhouse ingredients also break up darkening skin on the face.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Clinique
For Redness: Cetaphil Redness Relieving Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 20
Formulated with licorice extract, allantoin, and caffeine, this soothing moisturizer calms irritated skin and is also hypoallergenic.
$11.49 at Walmart
Photo:
Cetaphil
For Smoother Texture: Tatcha the Water Cream
The Japanese wild rose in this oil-free formula tightens pores while Japanese leopard lily gently clarifies the skin.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Tatcha
For Coverage: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
This award-winning multitasker coats the skin in a soft wash of color, while also delivering hyaluronic acid (moisture) and SPF (sun protection).
$45 at Laura Mercier
Photo:
Laura Mercier